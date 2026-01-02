403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Police Identify Cause Of Deadly Crans-Montana Fire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Swiss police announced on Friday that they have identified the causes of the tragic fire that broke out on New Year's Eve in (Crans-Montana) ski resorts which claimed the lives of around 40 people, noting also they have succeeded in confirming the identities of 113 out of the 119 injured in the incident.
Speaking at a press conference in (Sion) Valais Chief Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud noted that initial findings and testimonies suggest the fire was triggered by the use of candles or pyrotechnic devices placed on champagne bottles inside the Bar very close to the ceiling causing a rapid and widespread outbreak of flames.
She stressed that a full judicial investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the blaze adding that the investigation has included questioning the two French managers of the establishment as well as survivors.
She noted that on-site inspections will be conducted with a focus on compliance with fire safety regulations firefighting equipment and emergency exits within the building.
Pilloud also stressed that all possible scenarios remain under consideration with none ruled out at this stage emphasizing that the investigation will later determine any potential criminal responsibility.
For his part, Valais police chief Frederic Gisler said that among the injured are 71 Swiss nationals 14 French, 11 Italians, four Serbians, as well as one Bosnian, one Belgian, one Luxembourg national, one Polish and one Portuguese citizen, noting also that the nationality of 14 injured individuals has yet to be established.
The President of the Valais cantonal government Mathias Reynard announced that around 50 injured people have been transferred outside Switzerland to receive treatment at specialized European centers for severe burns.
He noted that between 80 and 100 victims remain in critical condition warning that the death toll could still change in the coming hours or days due to the severity of third-degree burns. (end)
imk
Speaking at a press conference in (Sion) Valais Chief Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud noted that initial findings and testimonies suggest the fire was triggered by the use of candles or pyrotechnic devices placed on champagne bottles inside the Bar very close to the ceiling causing a rapid and widespread outbreak of flames.
She stressed that a full judicial investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the blaze adding that the investigation has included questioning the two French managers of the establishment as well as survivors.
She noted that on-site inspections will be conducted with a focus on compliance with fire safety regulations firefighting equipment and emergency exits within the building.
Pilloud also stressed that all possible scenarios remain under consideration with none ruled out at this stage emphasizing that the investigation will later determine any potential criminal responsibility.
For his part, Valais police chief Frederic Gisler said that among the injured are 71 Swiss nationals 14 French, 11 Italians, four Serbians, as well as one Bosnian, one Belgian, one Luxembourg national, one Polish and one Portuguese citizen, noting also that the nationality of 14 injured individuals has yet to be established.
The President of the Valais cantonal government Mathias Reynard announced that around 50 injured people have been transferred outside Switzerland to receive treatment at specialized European centers for severe burns.
He noted that between 80 and 100 victims remain in critical condition warning that the death toll could still change in the coming hours or days due to the severity of third-degree burns. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment