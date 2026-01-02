2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Review: The New Hybrid Flagship

For over a century‭, ‬Bentley has embodied a blend of stateliness and raw ability‭, ‬earning its place in novels‭, ‬films and countless‭ ‬celebrity garages‭. ‬Among its coupés‭, ‬sedans and SUVs‭, ‬it is the Flying Spur we focus on today‭, ‬now the brand's flagship following the Mulsanne's retirement‭. ‬Fortune struck when I was handed the keys to a nearly Dh2‭ ‬million 2025‭ ‬Bentley Flying Spur Speed to experience its‭ ‬craftsmanship and performance‭. ‬

DESIGN AND AESTHETICS

This third-generation Flying Spur‭, ‬first introduced in 2019‭ ‬and further refined in 2024‭, ‬retains Bentley's stately character while now looking and feeling noticeably sportier‭. ‬Its vast‭, ‬near-upright grille‭, ‬retractable illuminated Flying‭ ‬'B'‭ ‬bonnet mascot‭, ‬and jewel-like LED headlamps immediately telegraph its price‭. ‬The long‭, ‬limousine-like body stretches seemingly‭ ‬endlessly before tapering into a rear that echoes the same‭ ‬'B'‭ ‬motif in the taillamps‭. ‬The Speed specification we drove‭ (‬not pictured‭) ‬heightens its presence with a black mesh grille‭, ‬black‭ ‬lower trims‭, ‬and black wheels‭, ‬setting it apart from the standard model‭. ‬Massive‭ ‬

22-inch wheels anchor its considerable mass to the road like a rolling chariot‭. ‬In Dubai‭, ‬where skyscrapers glitter and supercars hum‭, ‬the new Speed feels perfectly at home‭. ‬

Stepping inside‭, ‬the aerodynamic silhouette means taller occupants need to dip slightly when entering‭. ‬The cabin is deliberately‭ ‬artistic‭, ‬blending old-school architectural cues with the finest materials‭. ‬Our test car featured bucket-style seats upholstered in Tiffany-coloured leather‭, ‬easy on the eye and on the thigh‭, ‬with intricate details such as panelling‭, ‬perforations‭, ‬and quilting‭. ‬Personalisation options are extensive‭: ‬15‭ ‬primary hide colours‭, ‬11‭ ‬secondary choices‭, ‬and matching motorsport-inspired Dinamica trims‭. ‬You also get real carbon fibre on the doors and dashboard‭, ‬organ-stop metal vents‭, ‬and jewellery-like speaker grilles‭. ‬The centre console is slightly crowded‭, ‬with a few plastic trims‭, ‬and the carpets are medium-pile‭, ‬yet the ambience remains‭ ‬unmistakably Bentley‭. ‬

The gorgeous three-spoke steering wheel‭, ‬crowned by its silver Bentley badge‭, ‬feels regal‭. ‬The digital instrument cluster offers‭ ‬customisable views and features a 360 km/h speedometer that hints at the car's extraordinary potential‭. ‬The shift lever adds mechanical tactility amid all the technology‭.‬

POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

This giant limousine‭, ‬weighing over‭ ‬

2,500‭ ‬kg‭, ‬needs something both big and refined to motivate it‭. ‬Bentley's answer‭: ‬the Ultra-Performance Hybrid system‭. ‬Some patrons may lament the absence of the coveted 6.0-litre W12‭, ‬but fear not-this powertrain delivers 11‭ ‬per cent more torque and nearly 20‭ ‬per cent more power overall‭.‬

How‭? ‬A formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8‭ ‬is paired with an electric motor drawing energy from a 25.9‭ ‬kWh battery‭, ‬sending power‭ ‬through an eight-speed automatic transmission‭.‬

In EV mode‭, ‬you can cruise silently for up to 80‭ ‬km using the 190‭ ‬PS electric motor‭, ‬and even tight manoeuvres are effortless thanks to all-wheel steering‭. ‬Switch to Sport Plus‭, ‬and everything changes‭. ‬With a combined output of a staggering 782‭ ‬PS and 1,000‭ ‬Nm of torque‭, ‬it's a beast‭. ‬Bury the throttle‭, ‬and you're hurled forward in disbelief‭ ‬-‭ ‬0–100‭ ‬km/h arrives in a blistering 3.5‭ ‬seconds‭. ‬This is properly fast‭.‬

Top speed has dropped from 333‭ ‬km/h to 285‭ ‬km/h‭, ‬but the rumbling exhaust note remains‭. ‬Enormous grip from the all-wheel-drive system and massive tyres‭ (‬265/35‭ ‬R22‭ ‬front and 315/30‭ ‬R22‭ ‬rear‭) ‬deliver unwavering stability despite the mass‭. ‬Braking is handled‭ ‬by massive 420‭ ‬mm front and 380‭ ‬mm rear discs‭, ‬providing strong‭, ‬confident stopping power‭. ‬It genuinely moves like a sports car‭.‬

Being a hybrid‭, ‬you'd expect improved efficiency‭, ‬and the Speed doesn't disappoint‭. ‬A real-world range of around 700‭ ‬km from the 80-litre tank isn't far off the claimed 828‭ ‬km total range‭.‬

FEATURES AND FUNCTIONALITY

Boot space is a modest 346 litres‭, ‬and once you accommodate the charging cables and the space-saver spare‭, ‬there's room for just one suitcase‭.‬

Voice commands were not functional on our UAE test car-one of the few omissions in an otherwise sophisticated tech suite‭. ‬Via the My Bentley smartphone app‭, ‬you can lock and unlock the car‭, ‬locate the vehicle‭, ‬and monitor charging status‭.‬

VERDICT

With an exterior styled to impress the financial elite and an interior upholstered and garnished with the finest materials‭, ‬it quickly justifies its million-plus dirham price tag‭. ‬In tight urban confines‭, ‬its silent electric mode transforms it into a whispering limousine‭. ‬But stomp the throttle‭, ‬and the inevitable roar of the V8‭ ‬awakens-the serene limo becomes a willing beast‭, ‬eager to chase horizons and tackle curves without hesitation‭.‬

