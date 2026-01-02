2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Review: The New Hybrid Flagship
For over a century, Bentley has embodied a blend of stateliness and raw ability, earning its place in novels, films and countless celebrity garages. Among its coupés, sedans and SUVs, it is the Flying Spur we focus on today, now the brand's flagship following the Mulsanne's retirement. Fortune struck when I was handed the keys to a nearly Dh2 million 2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed to experience its craftsmanship and performance. DESIGN AND AESTHETICS
This third-generation Flying Spur, first introduced in 2019 and further refined in 2024, retains Bentley's stately character while now looking and feeling noticeably sportier. Its vast, near-upright grille, retractable illuminated Flying 'B' bonnet mascot, and jewel-like LED headlamps immediately telegraph its price. The long, limousine-like body stretches seemingly endlessly before tapering into a rear that echoes the same 'B' motif in the taillamps. The Speed specification we drove (not pictured) heightens its presence with a black mesh grille, black lower trims, and black wheels, setting it apart from the standard model. Massive
22-inch wheels anchor its considerable mass to the road like a rolling chariot. In Dubai, where skyscrapers glitter and supercars hum, the new Speed feels perfectly at home.
Stepping inside, the aerodynamic silhouette means taller occupants need to dip slightly when entering. The cabin is deliberately artistic, blending old-school architectural cues with the finest materials. Our test car featured bucket-style seats upholstered in Tiffany-coloured leather, easy on the eye and on the thigh, with intricate details such as panelling, perforations, and quilting. Personalisation options are extensive: 15 primary hide colours, 11 secondary choices, and matching motorsport-inspired Dinamica trims. You also get real carbon fibre on the doors and dashboard, organ-stop metal vents, and jewellery-like speaker grilles. The centre console is slightly crowded, with a few plastic trims, and the carpets are medium-pile, yet the ambience remains unmistakably Bentley.
The gorgeous three-spoke steering wheel, crowned by its silver Bentley badge, feels regal. The digital instrument cluster offers customisable views and features a 360 km/h speedometer that hints at the car's extraordinary potential. The shift lever adds mechanical tactility amid all the technology.POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE
This giant limousine, weighing over
2,500 kg, needs something both big and refined to motivate it. Bentley's answer: the Ultra-Performance Hybrid system. Some patrons may lament the absence of the coveted 6.0-litre W12, but fear not-this powertrain delivers 11 per cent more torque and nearly 20 per cent more power overall.
How? A formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is paired with an electric motor drawing energy from a 25.9 kWh battery, sending power through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
In EV mode, you can cruise silently for up to 80 km using the 190 PS electric motor, and even tight manoeuvres are effortless thanks to all-wheel steering. Switch to Sport Plus, and everything changes. With a combined output of a staggering 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, it's a beast. Bury the throttle, and you're hurled forward in disbelief - 0–100 km/h arrives in a blistering 3.5 seconds. This is properly fast.
Top speed has dropped from 333 km/h to 285 km/h, but the rumbling exhaust note remains. Enormous grip from the all-wheel-drive system and massive tyres (265/35 R22 front and 315/30 R22 rear) deliver unwavering stability despite the mass. Braking is handled by massive 420 mm front and 380 mm rear discs, providing strong, confident stopping power. It genuinely moves like a sports car.
Being a hybrid, you'd expect improved efficiency, and the Speed doesn't disappoint. A real-world range of around 700 km from the 80-litre tank isn't far off the claimed 828 km total range.FEATURES AND FUNCTIONALITY
Boot space is a modest 346 litres, and once you accommodate the charging cables and the space-saver spare, there's room for just one suitcase.
Voice commands were not functional on our UAE test car-one of the few omissions in an otherwise sophisticated tech suite. Via the My Bentley smartphone app, you can lock and unlock the car, locate the vehicle, and monitor charging status.VERDICT
With an exterior styled to impress the financial elite and an interior upholstered and garnished with the finest materials, it quickly justifies its million-plus dirham price tag. In tight urban confines, its silent electric mode transforms it into a whispering limousine. But stomp the throttle, and the inevitable roar of the V8 awakens-the serene limo becomes a willing beast, eager to chase horizons and tackle curves without hesitation.
