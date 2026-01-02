Gujarat CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 4,700 GSRTC Recruits

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday handed over appointment letters to 3,084 drivers and 1,658 helpers selected for the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

The event marked a major boost to the state's public transport sector, aimed at strengthening connectivity and service delivery across Gujarat.

Addressing the recruits, the Chief Minister described GSRTC drivers as the“sentinels of the state's modern transport network” and emphasised their role in ensuring safe, punctual, and reliable travel for citizens.

“The image of the government is reflected through the conduct and discipline of its bus drivers and helpers,” Patel said, underscoring the importance of maintaining professionalism, physical fitness, and mental balance while on duty.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even the remotest corners of the country have been connected through roads, electricity, water supply, healthcare, and bus services. Patel noted that the state government has modernised its transport fleet, replacing old vehicles with air-conditioned and Volvo buses equipped with GPS tracking and other digital amenities, enabling citizens to monitor bus locations through mobile apps.

Calling upon the recruits to maintain cleanliness and discipline, the Chief Minister said that as India moves toward its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, clean and efficient public transport would remain a vital part of that vision.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the 'Jan Sarathi Driving School', a new initiative aimed at professional driver training.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who also addressed the gathering, praised the tireless efforts of government employees who work around the clock in essential services such as transport, police, fire, and electricity.

Sanghavi announced that the state aims to increase daily ridership of GSRTC buses to 30 lakh passengers by 2027, up from the current 27 lakh.

He said achieving this target would reduce highway congestion and vehicular pollution, as fewer private vehicles would be needed on the roads.

Highlighting the corporation's achievements, Sanghavi said that in 2025 alone, 1,714 new buses were added to the fleet, including 962 Super Express, 272 Semi-Luxury, 350 Midi, 30 Volvo, and 100 AC buses.

Additionally, 27 new bus depots were inaugurated, and 29 new projects were launched to expand facilities.“The GSRTC is not just a transport service; it is the lifeline of Gujarat's connectivity,” he said, urging staff to ensure clean, comfortable, and punctual services for passengers.

Transport Minister Praveen Mali informed that under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, over 45,000 candidates have received appointment letters across various government departments in the past 40 days.

He added that the GSRTC will soon move toward 100 per cent digital payment systems, eliminating the need for passengers to carry loose change.

During the ceremony, four candidates received symbolic appointment letters from the Chief Minister. The event also featured a presentation on the transparent recruitment process, praised by Principal Secretary Harit Shukla, who welcomed the newly appointed employees.

The event, attended by Mayor Meena Patel, several MLAs, senior bureaucrats, and hundreds of recruits, underscored the government's focus on modernising the state's public transport system through better infrastructure, digital innovation, and continuous workforce expansion.