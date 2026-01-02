Ukraine And Poland Set Timeline For Renewed Joint Search Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytskyi during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Such work cannot be carried out in winter due to weather conditions. Accordingly, we are waiting for warmer weather, when conditions will allow us to proceed. After that, the joint Ukrainian-Polish mission will be able to conduct these search operations,” Verbytskyi said.

According to him, this year, the search work will take place on the territory of the former colonies of Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovetska in Ukraine's Volyn region, and research will also continue at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

He noted that, based on existing agreements, similar work is expected to be carried out in Poland as well. In particular, operations have already begun in the village of Jureczkowa, and further work is planned in Sahryn and Laskiv.

“The purpose of this work is to examine these locations and determine whether human remains are actually present there. For example, last year during such work in the village of Jureczkowa in Poland, we did not find any remains. We are now trying to understand whether we may have been searching in the wrong location. This is precisely why we expect these operations to be extended this year,” the deputy minister added.

As reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture has authorized search operations to be conducted next year on the territory of the former colonies of Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovetska in the Volyn region, as well as the continuation of research at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

