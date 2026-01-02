Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Turret Oy Ab ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Turret Oy Ab Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Paul Ehrnrooth Position: Member of the Board (2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Peter Eriksson Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 135842/5/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2025-12-30 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF) Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2025/3 Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 0 N/A Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

