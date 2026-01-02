Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Turret Oy Ab
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turret Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Paul Ehrnrooth
Position: Member of the Board
(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Peter Eriksson
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 135842/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-12-30
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2025/3
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment