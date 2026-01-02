Enemies Do Not Attempt To Advance Beyond Hrabovske - Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

“In the Sumy region, in the areas where State Border Guard Service units are located, the enemy has reduced its activity. For several days, the enemy has not carried out any assault operations,” he said.

Within the Krasnopillia community, particularly in the direction of the settlement of Hrabovske, the enemy has also not taken any active measures to attempt to leave this settlement and advance deeper into our country's territory, the spokesman added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Task Force, stated that Russian troops had entrenched themselves in the southern part of the border village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region, but had not advanced further.

On the night of December 20, Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border in the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region and took more than 50 Ukrainian civilians to Russia.