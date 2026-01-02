Kashmir Sees Clear Skies, Dip In Night Temperatures

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The minimum temperatures dropped in Kashmir due to clear skies, as the meteorological department forecast largely dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Friday.

Tourist resorts, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, and several higher reaches received overnight snowfall on Wednesday night.

However, owing to clear skies, the night temperature decreased at most places in the valley, officials said.

They also said Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - witnessed a sunny morning.

On Thursday night, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 2.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The night temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of year, they said.

Gulmarg remained the coldest location in the region with the mercury settling at minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the previous night, according to officials.

In south Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of several degrees from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

The region is currently going through 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a 40-day period of extreme cold. During this phase, night temperatures typically drop several degrees below the freezing point.

However, current readings show a departure from normal patterns.

During this period of extreme weather, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum as well.