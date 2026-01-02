Hardik Pandya Rings In New Year With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shares Romantic Photos

Hardik Pandya rang in the New Year with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, sharing glimpses of their festive moments on social media. From twinning outfits to heartfelt posts, the couple's celebration quickly won fans' attention

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma welcomed the New Year together, further cementing their much-talked-about relationship. The couple, who are frequently seen together in public and on social media, shared glimpses of their celebrations, giving fans a peek into their personal moments.

In the images shared by Hardik on Instagram, the couple was seen twinning in maroon outfits during their recent Christmas celebrations. The post also included videos and candid moments, highlighting their comfort and chemistry. One clip showed Mahieka proudly displaying an award she had received, while another captured her enjoying a wedding celebration with friends. A few pictures also featured the couple spending quality time with their pets.

Soon after the pictures went live, fans flooded the comment section with admiration. Many referred to Hardik and Mahieka as a“best jodi,” while others praised their visible happiness and compatibility.

Hardik publicly confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in 2025. More recently, he acknowledged her influence in his life after a T20I victory. He shared that having supportive loved ones, especially his partner, played a significant role in his journey. According to him, Mahieka's presence brought positivity and coincided with a phase of success and personal clarity.

He also reflected on his approach to life, stating that staying honest and true to himself had helped him grow. He emphasized that he no longer worries about external opinions and is focused on enjoying cricket and giving his best on the field, with a mindset geared towards constant improvement.

Hardik Pandya was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in May 2020 and later renewed their vows through both Hindu and Christian ceremonies in February 2023. In July 2024, they announced their separation. Despite parting ways, they continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.