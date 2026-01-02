Solana Gains Institutional Momentum With Rwas As 2026 Approaches

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana Nears a New Milestone in Real-World Asset Tokenization

Solana is set to expand beyond its traditional memecoin and retail-focused ecosystem, demonstrating significant growth in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Recent data highlights a record-breaking month in December, positioning Solana among the leading blockchains in this burgeoning sector, which could propel it to over $1 billion in RWAs by 2026.

According to RWA, the total value of tokenized RWAs on Solana surged by nearly 10% in the last month, reaching a new high of $873.3 million. Additionally, the number of individual token holders increased by 18.4%, totaling over 126,000 participants. A significant portion of these RWAs comprises US Treasuries, such as the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and Ondo US Dollar Yield, valued at $255.4 million and $175.8 million, respectively.

Complementing this growth are tokenized equities, including new stocks like Tesla xStock and Nvidia xStock, which hold market caps of $48.3 million and $17.6 million. Institutional funds are also increasingly adopting Solana's tokenization platforms, signaling mainstream acceptance of its infrastructure.

Market Potential and Outlook for Solana

Industry analysts project Solana could become the third blockchain to surpass $1 billion in tokenized RWAs, trailing Ethereum, which stands at approximately $12.3 billion, and BNB Chain, with over $2 billion. A recent report from crypto asset manager Bitwise suggests that if the U.S. passes the market-structure-focused CLARITY Act in 2026, Solana's market may experience a substantial rally, potentially reaching all-time highs.

Bitwise emphasizes that stablecoins and tokenization are megatrends, with Ethereum and Solana expected to benefit the most from this evolution. The firm's bullish outlook hinges on regulatory developments, which could catalyze further institutional adoption across the crypto ecosystem.

Solana's Price and Institutional Adoption on the Rise

Despite a challenging 2025, Solana's price has experienced a modest decline, trading around $125, down from roughly $190 at the same point last year. The token is over 57% below its all-time high of $293.3, set in January 2025. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ether, which achieved their respective all-time highs in October and August, remain closer to those peaks.

Solana's credibility in the institutional sphere continues to strengthen, especially after the SEC approved its first batch of spot ETFs in late October. These funds have amassed $765 million in inflows, according to Farside Investors data. Furthermore, Western Union announced plans to build a stablecoin settlement platform on Solana, aiming to serve its over 150 million customers worldwide, with rollout expected in early 2026.

Robust On-Chain Activity Highlights Growing Adoption

Solana's on-chain metrics underscore its rising adoption, with app revenue over the past month surpassing $110 million-more than double Ethereum's $47.2 million and ahead of Hyperliquid 's $61.1 million, according to DeFiLlama. This demonstrates that Solana can generate substantial income, even when memecoin activity diminishes, suggesting a maturing ecosystem poised for sustained growth.

