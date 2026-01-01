Bay Area Devotees Mark Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 2 (IANS) Hundreds of devotees gathered at a Hindu temple in California's Silicon Valley to observe the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The programme was held a day ahead of the anniversary events in India. Families, elders and children attended from across the Bay Area. The evening focused on prayer, devotional music and community service dedicated to Lord Ram.

Officials at the Fremont Hindu Temple said the observance was aligned with the anniversary of the temple's consecration in Ayodhya, marked in India on December 31. Hindu temples and community groups across the United States held similar programmes.

Professional bhajan singers from the region led Ram Dhuni and bhajans through the evening. Devotees sat on the floor inside the prayer hall. Many clapped softly and joined in the chants. The hall remained full as the singing continued.

Volunteers said the programme was planned as a devotional gathering, not a staged cultural event. The focus, they said, was shared worship and open participation. The temple complex saw steady footfall throughout the evening.

A priti bhoj was organised later in the programme. Volunteers served prasad and traditional sweets to devotees. Temple organisers said community members were able to sponsor the priti bhoj so more people could take part.

Several attendees said the event allowed them to feel connected to developments in Ayodhya despite the distance. Temple officials noted that interest remained high, reflecting the significance of the Ram Mandir for many in the Indian diaspora.

The Fremont Hindu Temple is a major religious and cultural centre for Indian Americans in Northern California. It regularly hosts large gatherings during Hindu festivals and important religious observances linked to events in India.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands at the site revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple was consecrated in January 2024 after a Supreme Court verdict ended a decades-long legal dispute.

Since then, the temple has drawn large numbers of pilgrims and national attention in India. For Hindu communities abroad, including those in the United States, the anniversary has become an occasion for prayer, reflection and cultural connection.