Hunter Biden Calls Ukraine “Viper’s Den” of Corruption
(MENAFN) Hunter Biden, the son of former US President Joe Biden, described Ukraine as a “viper’s den” filled with corruption while reflecting on his past role as a board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
He joined Burisma in 2014, during the period when his father was serving as vice president in the Obama administration, and stepped down in 2019. Reports suggest he earned close to $1 million annually, with critics arguing that he had no background in the energy industry and was essentially “cashing in” on his father’s high-profile position.
Speaking in an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show broadcast Monday, Hunter Biden admitted regret over his involvement in Ukraine’s affairs. “It was a mistake because I was very, very naive about what a viper’s den Ukraine is.”
He further remarked, “What an absolute… level of corruption that [is] still staggering because they’re part of a kleptocracy.”
Hunter Biden clarified that he considered his time at Burisma a misstep, “not because of anything that I did that I am embarrassed about or in any way whatsoever feel conflicted about as it relates to what I did for Burisma. But because of the political position that it put us all in.”
