ARE Infra Heights Partners With Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital
The company said it is working under the guidance of Maneka Gandhi and has joined the hospital as a supporting member, with a focus on strengthening facilities related to animal treatment, recovery and boarding. The association aims to enhance infrastructure and promote overall animal well-being.ADVERTISEMENT
Founder and Managing Director of ARE Infra Heights, Deepak Garg, said animal welfare requires active participation beyond financial contributions and encouraged individuals and organisations to volunteer their time and effort in such initiatives.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the company, the partnership aligns with its broader CSR philosophy of purpose-driven engagement and long-term social impact. The initiative also seeks to raise awareness and encourage wider participation in animal care and protection efforts.
Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital is a well-known institution engaged in the rescue, treatment and rehabilitation of animals, providing care to thousands each year.
