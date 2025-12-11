Global Aerospace Logistics Signs Two Major Mous At EDEX, Deepening Industrial Ties And Expanding Regional Aerospace Capabilities

Cairo, Egypt - December 11, 2025 - Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) Group, announced the signing of two strategic Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Arab Organization for Industrialization at the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX) in Cairo last week. These agreements significantly deepen GAL's industrial collaboration within the Arab Republic of Egypt and expand its service portfolio across the Middle East, Africa, and the Gulf region.

The two MoUs solidify industrial cooperation with key entities including Aircraft Factory and Engine Factory, both affiliated with the Arab Organization for Industrialization, one of the primary industrial centers in the Arab Republic of Egypt in the manufacturing and assembly of aircraft parts and components. The first agreement, signed with the Aircraft Factory, focuses on strategic cooperation in technical and logistical support, including the supply of spare parts and components for fixed-wing and jet aircrafts. This initiative is aimed at bolstering operational readiness and logistics chains across Egypt, Africa, and Gulf countries, leveraging the Aircraft Factory's significant capabilities as a primary industrial center in aircraft parts manufacturing.

The second agreement, signed with the Engine Factory, targets the critical engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector. This MoU establishes a framework for technical and logistical support, spare parts, maintenance materials, engine overhaul, and the supply of related components. This integration will significantly enhance regional capacity for complex engine sustainment, reducing downtime for clients.

The signing ceremony took place in the pavilion of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the presence of high-level attendees including H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defense Enablement; Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group; Major General Engineer Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization: and Abdelrahman AlHammadi Acting CEO of GAL; along with leaders from the defense and industrial sectors of both countries.

H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defense Enablement, praised the agreements stating:“These agreements mark a new phase of industrial integration and establish a shared framework capable of enhancing logistical and defence capabilities in line with future requirements. The signing of these memoranda reflects the United Arab Emirates' commitment to strengthening industrial and defence cooperation with strategic partners in the region, foremost among them the Arab Republic of Egypt.

We view these partnerships as a cornerstone in building advanced self-reliant capabilities founded on knowledge, technology and modern support systems. These agreements represent a significant step towards developing a defence infrastructure capable of achieving high operational readiness and advancing supply chains to the highest global standards, thereby contributing to a robust industrial base that supports our future ambitions.” he added.

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group emphasized that the agreements reflect Abu Dhabi Aviation Group's expansionary vision:“We consider Egypt a strategic partner for expansion into Africa and the Middle East. These MoUs enhance our ability to deliver high-efficiency technical and logistical support and open new horizons for industrial cooperation in the region. The agreements form part of a comprehensive strategic vision adopted by Abu Dhabi Aviation Group to strengthen its regional presence and build sustainable partnerships with major industrial institutions in Egypt.

Developing technical support systems, improving supply-chain efficiency, and expanding maintenance and aerial support services form a central pillar of our plan to grow in the Middle East and Africa. We believe that cooperation with esteemed institutions such as The Arab Organization for Industrialization represents a qualitative addition to our operations, contributes to enhancing the aviation sector's security and stability in the region, and enables us to provide more integrated and advanced solutions for our clients in both the military and civilian sectors.”

Abdelrahman AlHammadi, Acting CEO of GAL, said“Our presence at EDEX this year validates our commitment to strategic partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt. By formalizing this dual alliance with critical industrial partners, we are immediately establishing an essential multi-faceted platform for growth and resiliency. This comprehensive integration enhances crucial MRO and logistics chains and reshapes regional capabilities. The result is a unified supply chain that delivers superior material availability and ultimately accelerates the operational excellence of our customers across Africa and the Gulf region.”

Major General Engineer Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization emphasized the importance of cooperation with Emirati companies, stating:“The Arab Organization for Industrialization is proud to deepen its cooperation with leading Emirati companies- foremost among them GAL- given their advanced expertise and unique capabilities in technical support and aerial systems maintenance. These partnerships represent an extension of the historic relations between the UAE and Egypt and contribute to enhancing the capabilities of Arab defense industries in developing more efficient and effective technical and logistical solutions. We see these agreements as a strategic step toward localizing air support capabilities, raising readiness levels, and advancing local manufacturing capacities in line with global technological developments.”

These initiatives reinforce the long-standing economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, driving industrial integration and knowledge transfer across vital defense and aerospace supply chains.

