K-Pop Sensation BTS Announce New Album Release Date, 'Large-Scale' World Tour

K-Pop sensation BTS will return with a new album on March 20, followed by a world tour, the group's agency BigHit Music announced on Thursday.

The album will be the first released by the septet in more than three years since the 2022 anthology album 'Proof'.

"With the release of a new album on March 20, [BTS] will embark on a large-scale world tour,” BigHit said in a statement. "Details about the new album and the concerts will be announced through official channels at a later date."

BTS' activities as a group had been on hiatus as the members carried out South Korea's mandatory military service in turn.

The group members brought in New Year 2026 in a live session with ARMY (their fandom's name), counting down to midnight on December 31. The members - Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V and Suga - have been interacting with their fans a lot lately, indicating that a major announcement was impending.

The comeback date had already been hinted at in handwritten letters the group sent to certain lucky fans' homes, which expressed gratitude for their continued support. The letters were stamped with the date '2026.03.20.'