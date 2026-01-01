Times Square Ball Drop Today: All About The Waterford Crystal Packed Masterpiece, Where To Live Stream Event

MENAFN - Live Mint) All eyes are on the most awaited Times Square ball drop of New York that takes place once every year at midnight on New Year. However, this year this extravaganza will be on full display for the second time on 4 July as United States will celebrate 250th birthday.

Thousands of handcrafted Waterford crystal panels set the tone for the highly anticipated countdown after the iconic ball was lit and raised. The ball drop transformed the final moments of 2025 into a breathtaking celebration.

The event, that took place New Year's Eve, featured Waterford crystal ball weighing 12,350 pounds. Made up of 5,280 crystals and LED light pucks, the constellation ball measures 12.5 feet in diameter. The brand-new ball, launched in November 2025 is the ninth and largest version unveiled so far - more than double the size of the original version.

"New modernized technology, with state-of-the-art lighting, motion, and control system, as well as a new signature sound and interactive capabilities. Its real-time audio system creates reactive and generative designs based on music or other audio input," Times Square official website states.

Ever year on New Year's Eve, nearly one million people flock to Times Square to watch the iconic ball drop at midnight. New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square featured a wide variety of performers, including Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jordan Davis, Jessie Murph and Tucker Wetmore, among others.

History of Times Square ball drop

The New Year's Eve tradition dates back to 1907 when the first ball, made of iron and wood, was dropped. A young immigrant metalworker named Jacob Starr had built the ball weighing 700 pounds which was five feet in diameter and featured 100 25-watt light bulbs.

The country will mark anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 3rd July, the eve of the nation's birthday, with the ball drop at midnight, for the second time this year. The crystal ball will dazzle in colours of the American flag - red, white and blue. The Independence Day festivities are being organised in collaboration with America250, the Times Square Alliance business district and the One Times Square.

Except for 1942 and 1943, the ball drop has occurred every year since the tradition began. During the World War II years, it did not happen as the city had implemented a nightly“dimout” to protect against attacks.