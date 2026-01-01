Kyrgyzstan Implements Restrictions On Fees For Money Transfers
The regulation, approved by the Board of the National Bank, came into force on January 1 and will remain in effect until December 31, 2026.
Under the new rules, commercial banks and payment organizations are prohibited from charging fees to recipients of money transfers sent to Kyrgyzstan through international transfer systems, provided that the funds are received without opening a bank account.
In practical terms, the measure eliminates fee practices previously introduced by some operators, including charges of up to 1.5 percent on the receipt of foreign-currency transfers. Banks and payment organizations are now barred from collecting any service fees from recipients of international money transfers when the funds are paid out without account opening.
