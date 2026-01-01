Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Implements Restrictions On Fees For Money Transfers

Kyrgyzstan Implements Restrictions On Fees For Money Transfers


2026-01-01 01:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 1. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has introduced temporary restrictions on fees for money transfers, directly affecting the practice of charging recipients for domestic payouts, Trend reports.

The regulation, approved by the Board of the National Bank, came into force on January 1 and will remain in effect until December 31, 2026.

Under the new rules, commercial banks and payment organizations are prohibited from charging fees to recipients of money transfers sent to Kyrgyzstan through international transfer systems, provided that the funds are received without opening a bank account.

In practical terms, the measure eliminates fee practices previously introduced by some operators, including charges of up to 1.5 percent on the receipt of foreign-currency transfers. Banks and payment organizations are now barred from collecting any service fees from recipients of international money transfers when the funds are paid out without account opening.

MENAFN01012026000187011040ID1110544922



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search