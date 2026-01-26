Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pwc Azerbaijan And Baku Stock Exchange Sign Mou To Strengthen Capital Markets

Pwc Azerbaijan And Baku Stock Exchange Sign Mou To Strengthen Capital Markets


2026-01-26 07:06:37

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

PwC Azerbaijan and the Baku Stock Exchange (BFB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the development of the country's capital markets and supporting the sustainable growth of the financial sector, Azernews reports.

The agreement was signed by Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of BFB's Board, and Shaukat Tapia, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan. The MoU sets the framework for cooperation to expand market participants' opportunities, increase issuers' access to capital markets, and promote transparency and best practices in Azerbaijan's financial sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Shaukat Tapia said: "Sustainable and efficient capital markets play a crucial role in promoting economic growth and attracting long-term investments. Through our partnership with the Baku Stock Exchange, we are pleased to share our knowledge and expertise to strengthen market confidence, support issuers, and contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's capital markets."

The MoU establishes the principles of collaboration between PwC Azerbaijan and BFB. Specific projects and initiatives under this framework will be implemented through separate agreements as needed.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of PwC Azerbaijan and BFB to build a transparent, sustainable, and efficient capital market in Azerbaijan-one that fosters economic growth, attracts investment, and creates new opportunities for businesses and investors alike.

MENAFN26012026000195011045ID1110650419



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search