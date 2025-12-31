Ranch Origin Investment Management Ltd Releases Annual Operations Report Highlighting Investment Support And Interim Progress In Sustainable Ranching

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranch Origin Investment Management Ltd (“ROI”), a Denver-based organization focused on investment and operational support in the ranching and livestock sector, has released its latest Annual Operations Report. The report provides an overview of ROI's activities and interim metrics across ranch investment support, industry coordination services, and sustainability practices.

The publication offers stakeholders a clearer view of ROI's operating model and execution approach within livestock-related investments, and reflects the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen standardized management and long-term planning.

Building a Partnership Network Across Key U.S. Ranching Regions

According to the report, since its establishment on November 29, 2023, ROI has built a collaboration network across several core U.S. livestock regions. To date, the company has provided various forms of support to more than 600 ranches and cattle-raising families, with partner locations spanning major producing states including Colorado, Texas, and Kansas.

Through information matching, resource coordination, and long-term operational planning support, ROI aims to provide ranch operators with a more stable external support mechanism. The report notes that ROI's model emphasizes ongoing, service-based engagement rather than short-term project intervention.

Business Support and Operational Improvements

In terms of market and business support, the report states that between 2024 and 2025, ROI delivered more than 300 customized support engagements to partner ranches. Services included market access facilitation, sales structure optimization, and mid- to long-term operational planning.

Based on ROI internal tracking and partner feedback, some ranches reported an estimated 15%–20% improvement in negotiating leverage following structured support, alongside gradual entry into more stable sales channel arrangements. ROI notes that these figures are intended to illustrate directional trends and do not constitute performance guarantees for any individual project.

Production Management and Operational Standardization

On the production and operational side, ROI leveraged its industry experience and regional networks to support ranch operators in improving herd management, operating procedures, and husbandry standards. The report indicates that core partner ranches that adopted these recommendations showed continued improvement in indicators related to herd health and operational stability, with certain metrics improving by more than 10% year-over-year.

ROI attributes these improvements primarily to progress in disease prevention and control, feeding and care process stability, and overall operational consistency, describing them as interim outcomes of long-term management practices.

Sustainability and ESG Practices

Sustainability and ESG initiatives are a key focus of the report. ROI states that over 70% of partner ranches have been incorporated into the company's sustainable ranching practice framework, which promotes more standardized operational procedures across land-use efficiency, water management, and animal welfare.

ROI notes that the framework is designed to support long-term resilience and operational stability, prioritizing replicability and practical implementation rather than short-term output targets.

Investment and Asset Management Update

From an investment and asset management perspective, ROI participates in livestock-related projects through a portfolio-based management approach. The report indicates that ROI-supported projects operated steadily over the past year, with no material operational disruptions or systemic risk events reported. It further states that the cash-flow stability of these projects was above comparable industry levels.

South Africa Presence and Interim Regional Impact

Internationally, ROI established a regional office in Durban, South Africa on March 21, 2024, serving as an information and coordination node for its Africa-related activities. Located in central Durban on Anton Lembede Street, the office's responsibilities include regional research, industry coordination, and partner engagement.

Based on operational statistics covering more than one year since launch, ROI reports that projects it supported or participated in within South Africa indirectly contributed to approximately 800–2,000 local jobs, spanning areas such as agricultural services, logistics coordination, project operations, and support technical roles.

On the economic side, ROI estimates that these cooperative projects generated approximately USD $3.0 million to $4.5 million in direct and indirect economic activity during the reporting period. The estimate is based on contract values, regional industry multiplier modeling, and third-party industry data, and is presented as an interim approximation.

ROI emphasizes that its South Africa operations are oriented toward long-term partnerships and capacity building, focusing on information sharing, operating model research, and early-stage preparation for sustainable ranching practices, rather than short-term capital expansion.

Industry Commentary

Industry observers note that as livestock investment increasingly shifts toward data-driven management, standardized governance, and sustainability, ROI's publication of specific operational metrics in an annual report format may support greater transparency. The release also provides the market with a clearer basis for monitoring ROI's next-stage development.

