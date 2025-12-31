A Night Of Global Recognition: International Business Magazine Honours Visionary Leaders And Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 8th annual edition of the International Business Magazine Awards this year ended on a high note with a magnificent ceremony at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, UAE, on December 7, 2025. The awards night celebrated the visionaries, trailblazers and change-makers who redefine the corporate and entrepreneurial landscape of the MENA, Europe, Asia, as well as the globe.

Presented by TraderNet (Part of Freedom24), the spectacular ceremony united some of the most influential figures from various industry sectors such as online trading, technology, banking, finance, healthcare, construction, fintech, travel, online payment service providers, facilities management service providers, aviation, real estate and many more. The ceremony paid tribute to their positive and transformative contributions to their respective industry sectors. The evening unfolded with thought-provoking speeches and a celebration of exceptional leadership, as prestigious award titles were presented to deserving professionals and companies.

With every annual edition, the International Business Magazine Awards promises to be bigger. This year, the team achieved a remarkable milestone by uniting the world's brightest minds, visionary leaders, and industry pioneers for an evening defined by glamour and celebration. No doubt, this prestigious event stands as a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and outstanding achievements of businesses and professionals across diverse sectors.

This year, the annual award event drew a strong attendance of more than 200 professionals, comprising Global Top CXOs, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators from startups, corporate houses, and business conglomerates.

A Spectacular Night: Honouring the Best in Business

2025 marked a special year for the International Business Magazine team as they received an overwhelming volume of more than 10000 nominations across diverse industry sectors. Many award categories attracted strong competition from leading contenders, with startups and entrepreneurs vying to become a recognisable name in the international arena. However, 50+ companies emerged victorious, and they were rewarded with award trophies and certificates. Also, their name got etched in the golden pages of business excellence.

The event was duly supported by our key partners:

Platinum Sponsor – Tradernet (part of Freedom24 Europe)

Gold Sponsor – IUX

GO Markets Pty Ltd

Petromin

Silver Sponsor – WatchMyTrading

OmniBSIC Bank

Al Bait Guests

DANONE

Al Rayan Bank

It is heartening to know that all the mentioned companies have won prestigious award categories from International Business Magazine.

Some of the top winners at this year's annual awards event included –

TraderNet (part of Freedom24 Europe): 'Excellence in Challenger Banking Innovation Europe 2025'.

IUX: 'Best Execution Broker for Asia 2025', and 'Best Trading Spread for Africa 2025'.

GO Markets Pty Ltd: 'Most Trusted Forex Broker APAC 2025', 'Best Global Forex Broker 2025'.

Petromin Corporation and Electromin: 'Excellence in Automotive Service Innovation Middle East 2025', 'Shoaib Jawaid-Strategy Officer of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Kalyana Sivagnanam-Business Person of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025', and 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025'.

WatchMyTrading: 'Best Educational Resource for Traders Latam 2025'.

OmniBSIC Bank: 'Best Transformative Bank Ghana 2025'.

Al Bait Guests Pilgrim Services: 'Preferred Strategic Business Partner in the Hajj Industry Saudi Arabia 2025'.

Danone MENA: 'Best Health and Nutrition Initiative MENA 2025'

AlRayan Bank: 'Best CSR Bank Qatar 2025'.

EL SEIF ENGINEERING CONTRACTING: 'Largest Construction Companies Saudi Arabia 2025', and 'Leading Engineering and Construction Company Saudi Arabia 2025'

Riyadh Airport Company: 'Most Effective Media Engagement Campaign Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Best Airport Marketing Campaign of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025',

'Mr. Yasser Al Sanad - Marketing & Corporate Communications Leader of the Year – Middle East 2025'.

barn's: 'Best Coffee Franchise Brand of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Best Franchise Development & Operations Excellence Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Fastest Growing Coffee Chain Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Best Drive-Thru Coffee Experience Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Mohammed Al-Zain- Best Visionary CEO of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025 (Food & Beverage Industry)', and 'Mohammed Al-Zain- CEO of the Year Saudi Arabia 2025 – Food & Beverage Industry'.

Masdar City: 'Most Sustainable Free Zone UAE 2025, Fastest-Growing Business Community UAE 2025', 'Most Sustainable Urban Development & Design UAE 2025', and 'Excellence in Customized Business Solutions UAE 2025'.

ZAPS Premium: 'Luxury Transfer Services Provider Middle East 2025', 'Best Airport Transfer Company Middle East 2025'.

Aura Skypool: 'Most Outstanding Scenic Pool Views UAE 2025'

PR1MA Corporation Malaysia: 'Affordable Housing Brand of the Year Southeast Asia 2025'.

United Facilities Management (UFM): 'Leading Integrated Facilities Management Services Company in Kuwait 2025'.

Asialink Finance Corporation: 'Leading Non-Banking Financial Institution Philippines 2025', 'Fastest Growing Non-Banking Financial Institution Philippines 2025', and 'Most Accessible and Convenient Financing Company Philippines 2025'.

MEFIC Capital: 'Best Initiative in Corporate Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025', 'Best Private Equity Fund – MEFIC Capital Opportunity Fund 1 and 5 Saudi Arabia 2025', and 'Best Equity Fund - MEFIC Saudi Freestyle Equity Fund Saudi Arabia 2025'.

Megamind IT Solutions: 'Most Influential Health-Tech Leader Middle East 2025 (Mr. Hamza Sobhi Batterjee)'.

The evening was graced by Chief Guests, whose esteemed presence elevated the stature and grandeur of the event.

1. Ambassador Dr Dunston Pereira, CEO to the office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies

2. Dr Sridevi Arunachalam, Founder IIEC, and Founder Indo – UAE Economic Chamber of Commerce

Ambassador Dr Dunston Pereira and Dr Sridevi Arunachalam enlivened the evening with their dynamic and thought-provoking speeches. The three keynote speakers also impressed the audience with their articulate and thought-provoking presentations.

With more than 10,000 nominations from around the world, the International Business Magazine Awards 2025 have established themselves as one of the torch bearers of“Honouring the Best in Business.” The winners represent the pinnacle of innovation and leadership, showcasing the vision, determination, and impact not only within their community but also bringing positive changes to the interconnected industry sectors.

Speaking on the success of the event, Shashank Madesha, Managing Director of International Business Magazine, remarked, "2025 has been an extraordinary year for International Business Magazine. We witnessed a record-breaking number of nominations across categories from around the globe. It has been our privilege to shine a spotlight on some of the most successful brands in their respective sectors, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate their remarkable journeys. I warmly invite all disruptors, pioneers, and innovators worldwide to submit their nominations for 2026 and join us in recognizing excellence on a global stage."

Setting the Stage for Next Year:

Following the resounding success of the 2025 event, International Business Magazine is poised to return next year with an Annual Awards event bigger, bolder, and more spectacular than ever. As the 2025 celebrations drew to a close, a captivating teaser of the next edition lit up the screens, whetting the audience's appetite for an evening that promises unrivalled glamour, world-class recognition, and a celebration of the trailblazers shaping the future of global business.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a global publication focused on delivering in-depth news, insights, and analysis on the world of business, finance, economics, and industry trends.