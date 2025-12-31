General Staff Confirms Strikes On Tuapse Oil Refinery, Oil Depot, Other Russian Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

"As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 31 units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region," the statement said.

Hits by strike UAVs on the plant's territory were recorded, followed by a fire. The primary oil processing unit (ELOU-AVT-12) and integrated deep oil refining units were damaged.

"The Tuapse oil refinery is among the ten largest in the Russian Federation. The enterprise is export-oriented, with a processing capacity of about 12 million tonnes of oil products per year. It should be noted that the Tuapse oil refinery is part of the aggressor's energy rear, producing various grades of motor gasoline, straight-run gasoline (feedstock for petrochemicals), diesel fuel, and fuel oil, and is involved in supplying the enemy's armed forces," the General Staff noted.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the Tamanneftegaz oil and gas terminal near the settlement of Volna on the Taman Peninsula in Russia's Krasnodar region. The facility is intended for the storage and subsequent transshipment of oil, oil products, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases for export and for supplying the aggressor's armed forces.

Damage to two piers with loading arms at the oil loading terminal has been confirmed.

That same night, Ukrainian strike UAVs successfully attacked the federal state treasury institution Temp in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region, Russia. The Rosrezerv oil depot Temp is engaged in the storage, receipt, release, and accounting of strategic reserves, including petroleum products. The target was hit, and a large-scale fire was reported at the facility.

The extent of damage inflicted on the enemy's energy rear facilities is being clarified.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on a temporary base of river boats near Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, and struck enemy ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Blyzhnie and Siiatel in the Donetsk region.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center struck the Temp oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region, Russia, earlier today. It is part of the Rosrezerv system and is intended for storing large volumes of fuel.

Photo: 424th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion Svarog