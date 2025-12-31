403
Kuwait Hlt Minister Issues Decisions Regulating Medical Profession, Healthcare System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi issued on Wednesday eight ministerial decisions as part of the ministry's plan to further develop the healthcare system and regulate the medical profession.
A statement by the ministry revealed that the decisions included regulating pharmacovigilance, which is the field of monitoring the effects of medication after being licensed for use.
Other decisions focused on organizing and monitoring the import of medical equipment, cosmetic products, and herbal medicines.
One of the decisions established a ministerial committee to look into violations by private pharmacies, revealed the statement, adding that a decision was made to force companies to provide sales data and checks as a step to monitor the flow of medicine into the country, including those used by veterinarians.
The issuance of new licenses for medical and dental professionals in the private sector and linking it to the public healthcare system was also among the decisions made by the ministry, it concluded. (end)
