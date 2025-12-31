MOERIS LAKE CAPITAL, IRON STREET CAPITAL, And ALLIANCE VENTURE PARTNERS Announce Acquisition Of 52 Condominium Units In Buckhead Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOERIS LAKE CAPITAL, together with IRON STREET CAPITAL and ALLIANCE VENTURE PARTNERS, have acquired 52 residential condominium units in a well-established community in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia.

This acquisition represents a strategic, long-term investment focused on enhancing property operations, strengthening association financials, and supporting quality living standards within the community.

The investment group plans to work collaboratively with the existing condominium association and residents to maintain the property's integrity, improve shared amenities, and prioritize responsible reserve funding for future maintenance and improvements.

“Our intention is to serve as long-term stewards of this community, investing in ways that preserve stability and value,” said Todd Robinson, Managing Partner, a representative of the investment group.“We believe in partnering with current owners and neighbors to maintain the quality and character that make Buckhead unique.”

Together, MOERIS LAKE CAPITAL, IRON STREET CAPITAL, and ALLIANCE VENTURE PARTNERS bring extensive experience in asset and property management throughout the Atlanta market. This acquisition aligns with their broader strategy of thoughtful, community-oriented real estate ownership across the Southeast.

For more information, contact:

Todd Robinson |Ahmed El Matarawy |Johnny Ahn |