403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan raises concerns with China over military drills near Taiwan
(MENAFN) Japan said on Wednesday that it conveyed its “concerns” to China following large-scale military exercises conducted by Beijing around Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday.
Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kitamura Toshihiro stated that “the recent military exercises conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan constitute actions that increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and the Government of Japan has conveyed its concerns to the Chinese side.” He emphasized that Japan expects the Taiwan issue to be resolved peacefully through dialogue. “Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important for the international community as a whole. We will continue to monitor related developments with strong interest,” Kitamura added.
Beijing had not responded to Tokyo’s statement at the time of reporting. Separately, New Zealand expressed concern over the Chinese drills, calling for peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and urging restraint to maintain regional stability.
The drills, known as Justice Mission 2025, came days after the United States approved a one-time arms sale to Taiwan valued at over $11 billion. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned foreign interference, saying attempts to “obstruct” reunification are “doomed to fail” and opposing both Taiwanese independence efforts and US arms sales.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te criticized Beijing’s actions, saying they “have continued to escalate military tension in the region, which is not the behavior of a responsible world power,” while emphasizing that Taiwan will not provoke conflict with China.
Tensions between Japan and China have also been fueled by remarks from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who in November stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to invoke the right of collective self-defense. Wang Yi responded by accusing Japan of failing to reflect on its historical aggression and challenging China’s territorial sovereignty and the post-war international order.
Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kitamura Toshihiro stated that “the recent military exercises conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan constitute actions that increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and the Government of Japan has conveyed its concerns to the Chinese side.” He emphasized that Japan expects the Taiwan issue to be resolved peacefully through dialogue. “Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important for the international community as a whole. We will continue to monitor related developments with strong interest,” Kitamura added.
Beijing had not responded to Tokyo’s statement at the time of reporting. Separately, New Zealand expressed concern over the Chinese drills, calling for peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and urging restraint to maintain regional stability.
The drills, known as Justice Mission 2025, came days after the United States approved a one-time arms sale to Taiwan valued at over $11 billion. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned foreign interference, saying attempts to “obstruct” reunification are “doomed to fail” and opposing both Taiwanese independence efforts and US arms sales.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te criticized Beijing’s actions, saying they “have continued to escalate military tension in the region, which is not the behavior of a responsible world power,” while emphasizing that Taiwan will not provoke conflict with China.
Tensions between Japan and China have also been fueled by remarks from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who in November stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to invoke the right of collective self-defense. Wang Yi responded by accusing Japan of failing to reflect on its historical aggression and challenging China’s territorial sovereignty and the post-war international order.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment