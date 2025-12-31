403
US labels Lebanese army expansion in south as ‘critical’ for stability
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Beirut described the Lebanese Armed Forces’ (LAF) increased deployment in southern Lebanon as a “critical” move for bolstering national stability, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
“The Lebanese Army’s expanded presence in the south and ongoing efforts to restore state sovereignty across the country represent critical steps forward for Lebanon’s stability,” the embassy said on social media.
The statement noted that US Ambassador to Lebanon Michelle Issa met with Defense Minister Michel Menassa to discuss the army’s central role as Lebanon’s primary security guarantor. Issa also met with Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny to review plans for modernizing transportation infrastructure nationwide and supporting transparent, government-led reconstruction efforts in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had announced in October that the country aimed to increase troop numbers in the south to 10,000 by year-end under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.
However, he noted that Israeli military actions have hindered full implementation of the plan.
A ceasefire has held in Lebanon since November 2024 following more than a year of conflict that resulted in over 4,000 deaths and 17,000 injuries amid the broader Israeli war in Gaza.
While the Israeli army was scheduled to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, reports indicate that it has only partially pulled back, maintaining a presence at five border outposts.
