War Update: 119 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on January 24, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 119 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched two missile strikes and 57 airstrikes, using 23 missiles and dropping 147 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,295 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,843 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs, and conducted 82 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements, two of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and toward the settlements of Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses, launching an attack toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled six enemy assault actions near Drobysheve, Zarichne, Torske, and toward Druzheliubivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked near Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance twice near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Markove; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 combat clashes occurred today. The enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched 42 attacks near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, and Ivanivka.

In this sector alone, according to preliminary data, 113 invaders were neutralized, 70 of them irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed one vehicle and five pieces of special equipment, one motorcycle, 13 UAVs, and four enemy personnel shelters. Ukrainian defenders also damaged one artillery system, nine vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and 16 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian invaders attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions 14 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Zelene, Varvarivka, and Zaliznychne. Two clashes are ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Zirnytsia, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, and Verkhnia Tersa. Fighting continues in some locations.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske. The enemy carried out an airstrike on Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine