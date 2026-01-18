403
Syrian Army Seizes Control of Key Towns in southern Raqqa
(MENAFN) Syrian military forces announced Saturday they have significantly expanded territorial control throughout Raqqa countryside, capturing multiple towns and villages while advancing toward Tabqa city and intensifying pressure on the strategic Tabqa military airbase.
The gains follow the army's declaration that troops are pushing toward Tabqa military airport as part of ongoing deployments west of the Euphrates River after YPG/SDF terror group withdrawals.
According to statements broadcast by media, the army's Operations Command confirmed forces seized the city of al-Mansoura and captured the Hajanah military camp located near Tabqa.
The command reported army units additionally secured the village of Rajm al-Ghazal in Raqqa countryside, entered the town of al-Ghanem al-Ali, and positioned advance units approaching Tabqa city's perimeter.
Military personnel also moved into the towns of Henideh and al-Safsafa, alongside the villages of Abu Assi and al-Jabali within Raqqa countryside, according to command officials.
Forces have likewise taken the town of Zur Shammar east of Raqqa and are progressing toward Sabkha, a Syrian news agency reported.
Concurrently, YPG/SDF terror operatives have initiated convoy withdrawals from areas west of the Euphrates River amid intense combat with Syrian Army forces in Tabqa.
Previously, Syrian military authorities confirmed forces established control over the al-Rasafa area and its historic citadel in southern Raqqa countryside in northeast Syria, along with seven adjacent villages.
In a statement to the news, the army's Operations Command said the advance further intensified pressure on Tabqa Military Airbase, which it identified as a primary operational hub for PKK terrorists.
Earlier Saturday, Syrian Army officials announced capturing the town of Dibsi Afnan and advancing toward Tabqa in Raqqa province. Authorities also declared complete military control over the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah in eastern Aleppo countryside.
These developments emerged as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a ringleader of the YPG/SDF terror group targeted by the army's military operation west of the Euphrates, asserted that terror elements would withdraw to regions east of the river starting at 7 am local time (0400GMT).
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the terrorist organization YPG/SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
