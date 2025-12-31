Defi Project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Achieves $19.5M In Funding With Phase 7 In Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the DeFi crypto space, major funding milestones are rarely reached overnight. They are usually the result of steady participation, visible development, and growing confidence over time. Market commentators suggest that when a new crypto project continues to progress phase by phase, it often signals that interest is building beneath the surface. This is the situation now surrounding Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has reached a new stage in its development as Phase 7 moves forward.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to allow users to earn yield by supplying assets or access liquidity by borrowing against collateral, all through structured and automated mechanisms.

The platform uses a dual-market approach. One side allows users to supply assets into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens represent the user's position and grow in value as interest from borrowers accumulates.

The other side supports direct borrowing against collateral, with defined interest rate options, Loan-to-Value limits, and liquidation rules to manage risk. This focus on financial use cases is one reason Mutuum Finance has drawn attention as a new crypto with practical goals rather than price-driven narratives.

Alongside protocol development, Mutuum Finance has now confirmed that it has raised $19.5M and attracted 18,700 holders. These figures reflect broad participation across the community and place MUTM among the more closely watched DeFi crypto projects currently in development.

Token price progress and Phase 7 status

MUTM is currently priced around $0.04 and is now in Phase 7 of its presale. Each phase has a fixed allocation and price, with later phases offered at higher levels. This structure means that participation earlier in the process secured tokens at lower prices.

The presale began in early 2025 with MUTM priced at $0.01. Since then, the token has recorded approximately 250% growth, moving steadily upward as each phase completed. Market commentators often point out that this type of gradual increase reflects sustained demand rather than sudden spikes.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature encourages ongoing engagement and keeps participation active throughout each phase.

Mutuum Finance also supports MUTM purchases via card payments, making access easier for users who prefer traditional payment methods over on-chain swaps. This added accessibility has helped broaden participation beyond experienced DeFi users.