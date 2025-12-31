Veterinary Education Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Veterinary Education Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 6.24 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2026-2034.
Market Dynamics
The veterinary education market is driven by the expanding scope and complexity of animal healthcare across companion and production animal sectors. Rising pet ownership, intensification of livestock farming, and heightened focus on animal welfare and food safety are increasing the demand for well-trained veterinary professionals. Regulatory frameworks governing zoonotic disease control, antimicrobial stewardship, and biosecurity further elevate qualification standards, driving sustained enrollment in formal veterinary degree programs and continuous professional education. Growth in advanced diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive care also requires veterinarians to update clinical competencies throughout their careers, reinforcing long-term demand for structured education and specialization-focused training.
Despite strong demand drivers, the market faces restraints related to limited training capacity and high operational requirements. Veterinary education depends on experienced faculty, teaching hospitals, and supervised clinical exposure, which constrain the ability of institutions to rapidly scale enrollment. Establishing and maintaining animal care facilities, laboratories, and simulation infrastructure involves high capital and compliance costs. Faculty shortages in specialized disciplines and competition for clinical training sites further restrict program expansion, particularly in emerging regions where academic infrastructure development remains gradual.
The veterinary education market presents notable opportunities through the expansion of flexible learning pathways and technology-enabled delivery models. Growth of blended education combining online theoretical instruction with localized clinical training allows institutions to reach wider student populations without proportional infrastructure investment. Modular certification programs, stackable credentials, and lifelong learning pathways support continuous engagement with practicing veterinarians seeking specialization and regulatory compliance. Increasing collaboration between academic institutions, industry players, and professional bodies creates opportunities to align curricula with workforce demands, strengthen applied learning, and diversify revenue streams, supporting sustained market growth over the forecast period.
Market Highlights
-
Course: Based on the Course, graduate courses dominated the market with a 39.87% share in 2025.
Specialty: Based on Specialty, veterinary medicine dominated the market with a 42.34% share.
Institution: Based on the Institution, the private segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.55%.
Delivery Mode: Based on Delivery Mode, the e-learning segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period.
Duration: Based on Duration, more than a 2-year segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.67%.
Type: Based on Type, the non-tuition segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period.
End Customer: Based on End Customer, the veterinarians' segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period.
Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 32.54% in 2025.
University of California - Davis Utrecht University Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges Cornell University University of Guelph Merck Animal Health VetPrep Zoetis Learning Solutions Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine University of Sao Paulo Royal Veterinary College King Saud University Indian Veterinary Research Institute University of Pretoria China Agricultural University University of Edinburgh Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine VetBloom Others Recent Developments
November 2025: West Bengal's first private veterinary college, JIS College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (JISCOVAS), began its operations in the state by offering a 5.5-year V. & A.H. course with in total of 80 seats. The college began its operations with an aim to meet the growing demands for animal health services.Segmentation
By Course (2026-2034) Graduate Courses Post-graduate Courses Standalone Courses By Specialty (2026-2034) Veterinary Surgery Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Nursing Animal Grooming Other Specialties By Institution (2026-2034) Public Private By Delivery Mode (2026-2034) Classroom-based Courses E-Learning By Duration (2026-2034) Less than 1 year 1 - 2 years More than 2 years By Type (2026-2034) Tuition Non-Tuition By End Customer (2026-2034) New Students Veterinarians Chat with us on WhatsApp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment