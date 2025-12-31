Veterinary Education Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Veterinary Education Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 6.24 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The veterinary education market is driven by the expanding scope and complexity of animal healthcare across companion and production animal sectors. Rising pet ownership, intensification of livestock farming, and heightened focus on animal welfare and food safety are increasing the demand for well-trained veterinary professionals. Regulatory frameworks governing zoonotic disease control, antimicrobial stewardship, and biosecurity further elevate qualification standards, driving sustained enrollment in formal veterinary degree programs and continuous professional education. Growth in advanced diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive care also requires veterinarians to update clinical competencies throughout their careers, reinforcing long-term demand for structured education and specialization-focused training.

Despite strong demand drivers, the market faces restraints related to limited training capacity and high operational requirements. Veterinary education depends on experienced faculty, teaching hospitals, and supervised clinical exposure, which constrain the ability of institutions to rapidly scale enrollment. Establishing and maintaining animal care facilities, laboratories, and simulation infrastructure involves high capital and compliance costs. Faculty shortages in specialized disciplines and competition for clinical training sites further restrict program expansion, particularly in emerging regions where academic infrastructure development remains gradual.

The veterinary education market presents notable opportunities through the expansion of flexible learning pathways and technology-enabled delivery models. Growth of blended education combining online theoretical instruction with localized clinical training allows institutions to reach wider student populations without proportional infrastructure investment. Modular certification programs, stackable credentials, and lifelong learning pathways support continuous engagement with practicing veterinarians seeking specialization and regulatory compliance. Increasing collaboration between academic institutions, industry players, and professional bodies creates opportunities to align curricula with workforce demands, strengthen applied learning, and diversify revenue streams, supporting sustained market growth over the forecast period.

Market Highlights



Course: Based on the Course, graduate courses dominated the market with a 39.87% share in 2025.

Specialty: Based on Specialty, veterinary medicine dominated the market with a 42.34% share.

Institution: Based on the Institution, the private segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.55%.

Delivery Mode: Based on Delivery Mode, the e-learning segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period.

Duration: Based on Duration, more than a 2-year segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.67%.

Type: Based on Type, the non-tuition segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period.

End Customer: Based on End Customer, the veterinarians' segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 32.54% in 2025.

Competitive Players

University of California - DavisUtrecht UniversityAssociation of American Veterinary Medical CollegesCornell UniversityUniversity of GuelphMerck Animal HealthVetPrepZoetis Learning SolutionsPurdue University College of Veterinary MedicineUniversity of Sao PauloRoyal Veterinary CollegeKing Saud UniversityIndian Veterinary Research InstituteUniversity of PretoriaChina Agricultural UniversityUniversity of EdinburghSwedish University of Agricultural SciencesTexas A&M University School of Veterinary MedicineUniversity of Illinois College of Veterinary MedicineVetBloomOthers Recent Developments

November 2025: West Bengal's first private veterinary college, JIS College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (JISCOVAS), began its operations in the state by offering a 5.5-year V. & A.H. course with in total of 80 seats. The college began its operations with an aim to meet the growing demands for animal health services.

Segmentation

By Course (2026-2034)Graduate CoursesPost-graduate CoursesStandalone CoursesBy Specialty (2026-2034)Veterinary SurgeryVeterinary MedicineVeterinary NursingAnimal GroomingOther SpecialtiesBy Institution (2026-2034)PublicPrivateBy Delivery Mode (2026-2034)Classroom-based CoursesE-LearningBy Duration (2026-2034)Less than 1 year1 - 2 yearsMore than 2 yearsBy Type (2026-2034)TuitionNon-TuitionBy End Customer (2026-2034)New StudentsVeterinarians