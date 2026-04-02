Sanjay Gupta On Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer 'Ramayana': VFX Companies Don't Win Oscars, Technicians Do

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Director Sanjay Gupta is not really happy with the first look of Lord Ram from the upcoming Indian epic 'Ramayana'.

On Thursday, the director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote,“Obvious observation. VfX companies don't win oscars. The technicians do (sic)”.

The director referred to the VFX giant DNEG, which boasts of an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for '.Dune: Part Two' at the 97th Academy Awards.

DNEG is looking after the VFX of 'Ramayana', and has done a good job so far considering the assets from the film.

'Ramayana' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi cast as Sita and Yash reported to play Ravana. Sunny Deol is associated with the role of Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey has been linked to Lakshman. The project is mounted on a large scale and is planned as a multi-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

The music is being composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking a cross-industry collaboration. The film's visual effects are being handled by international VFX studios, including DNEG, known for work on major Hollywood productions. Production involves extensive use of green screen, motion capture, and large-scale set design to recreate mythological settings.

The film is backed by major production houses and is positioned as a high-budget project aimed at both domestic and global audiences, with emphasis on technical scale, casting, and visual presentation.

Earlier in January, Sanjay Gupta reflected on how electricity and power are integral parts of modern life. The director shared how just one hour of power outage almost brought the financial capital of the country to a standstill. He said that residents of Mumbai are truly blessed to get unlimited power supply unlike small towns and cities of India.

He wrote,“One hour power cut ne aukaad bata di. Imagine where this happens normally in major cities. Small towns ki toh baat hi chhod do. We Mumbaikars are truly blessed”.

In January, a power outage disrupted electricity supply in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. The blackout affected homes, shops, and businesses, causing inconvenience to residents and traders.