Assam Polls: Soren Questions 'Double-Engine' Govt On Tea Workers

Soren Slams 'Double-Engine' Govt Over Workers' Condition

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday criticised the "double-engine government" in Assam and questioned, "What is the condition of the labourers in the tea gardens"? His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh, where he interacted with workers and plucked tea leaves during his visit to the poll-bound state.

Addressing people in Golaghat, CM Soren criticised the "double-engine" goverment over the basic amenities provided to the people. "We went to village after village here. The Prime Minister talks about providing pucca houses to everyone, but how many people have actually received pucca houses?... What is the condition of the labourers in the tea gardens? What is the state of electricity, water, roads, and hospitals?... And here, there is a double-engine government..."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges PM Modi is Controlled by Trump

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his allegations of Donald Trump controlling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the US president holds the latter's future in his hands. He also said that the way Trump controls PM Modi, the latter controls Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a public rally in Jorhat, Gandhi said, "Donald Trump gives orders to Modi, and Modi says nothing - because he knows Trump holds his (Modi) future in his hands. Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi. If Trump tells Modi to jump, Narendra Modi will ask how long and will start jumping. This is because Trump holds the controls over Narendra Modi." He alleged that PM Modi has a similar sway over the Assam CM as he's aware of Sarma's "corruption and crimes".

Assam Election Schedule

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. (ANI)

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