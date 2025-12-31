MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Argyle Announces Closing of Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) (" Argyle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 19, 2025, that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 units (the " Units "), at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $300,000 (the " Private Placement "). Each Unit issued under the Private Placement consists of one "flow-through" common share (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (non-flow-through) Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses", such that they qualify as flow-through mining expenditures for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and can be renounced to the purchasers thereof.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid an aggregate of $18,000 in cash finder's fees and issued 120,000 finder's warrants, with each such warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months.

The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, Canada. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the Clay Howell Rare Earths Project in northern Ontario, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research, a highlevel research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects.

