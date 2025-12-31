403
China mediates between India, Pakistan during May conflict
(MENAFN) China played a key role in mediating between India and Pakistan during their four-day military conflict in May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday. Speaking at a symposium on international affairs and China’s foreign relations, Wang highlighted Beijing’s broader role in mediating disputes across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to a news agency.
“To build lasting peace, we have taken an objective and just stance, focusing on addressing both symptoms and root causes,” Wang said. He cited China’s mediation efforts in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the Palestine-Israel conflict, tensions between Pakistan and India, and the recent Cambodia-Thailand dispute.
The India-Pakistan clash occurred from May 7-10 and concluded with a ceasefire. Hours before the ceasefire, Wang spoke with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, urging dialogue and consultation to resolve differences. He also contacted Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar, expressing China’s support for an early ceasefire. “Once a ceasefire is reached, it must be jointly observed to prevent the recurrence of conflict,” Wang stated. “This protects the interests of both nations, contributes to regional stability, and aligns with international expectations. China is willing to continue playing a constructive role.”
US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire by threatening trade restrictions, though New Delhi rejected this, emphasizing that the truce resulted from direct talks between the Indian and Pakistani military leadership.
