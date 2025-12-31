Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For January 2026 Announced

UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For January 2026 Announced


2025-12-31 04:17:41
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE announced fuel prices for January on Wednesday, December 31. In December, prices increased compared to November rates.

The new rates listed below will apply from January 1, 2026, and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.53 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 in December.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.42 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.58.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh2.34 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh2.51 a litre.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.55 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.85.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.

MENAFN31122025000049011007ID1110542261



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search