UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For January 2026 Announced

The UAE announced fuel prices for January on Wednesday, December 31. In December, prices increased compared to November rates.

The new rates listed below will apply from January 1, 2026, and are as follows:



Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.53 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 in December.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.42 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.58.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh2.34 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh2.51 a litre. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.55 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.85.

The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.