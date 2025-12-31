Woman Rescued From 8-Year House Confinement In Samangan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): A woman has been rescued from house confinement after eight years in Dara-i-Suf Bala district of northern Samangan province, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the provincial governor's office, the woman had been held in harsh conditions by her family members in a village in the district. She was freed after local authorities became aware of her situation.

Following her release, the woman was initially taken to the district health centre and later transferred to the provincial hospital for further medical treatment. Officials reported that her health condition is currently satisfactory.

The statement added that several individuals have been detained in connection with the case and efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other suspects involved.

