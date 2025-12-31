ACL Two: Qatar's Al Ahli Face Iran's Sepahan In Round Of 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Al Ahli FC will face Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan FC of Iran in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League (ACL) Two following the conclusion of the knockout stage draw yesterday.

The draw set the path for the 16 remaining teams, with all eight Round of 16 ties offering intriguing contests as the sides chase a first-ever title in the competition.

Al Ahli progressed as Group B winners after finishing top with 10 points from two wins and four draws opponents Sepahan qualified as Group C runners-up, having recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat in the group stage.

Group A winners Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates were drawn against Group D runners-up Al Zawraa SC of Iraq.

Al Wasl went through the group stage unbeaten with four wins and two draws, while Al Zawraa advanced with three wins and three losses.

Group C winners Al Hussein of Jordan were paired with Islamic Republic of Iran's Esteghlal FC. Al Hussein posted three wins and one defeat in the group stage, while Esteghlal qualified after winning twice.

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr Club, who topped Group D with a perfect record, were drawn to face FC Arkadag. Al Nassr scored 22 goals and conceded just two across six group matches, while Arkadag netted five goals and conceded six.

Elsewhere, Australia's Macarthur FC will take on Thailand's Bangkok United. Macarthur finished top of Group E with four wins and a draw, while Bangkok United secured second place in Group G with 10 points.

Japan's Gamba Osaka, who advanced from Group F with a flawless group-stage campaign, will meet Korea Republic's Pohang Steelers.

Indonesia's Persib Bandung, winners of a highly competitive Group G, were drawn against Thailand's Ratchaburi FC.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played in February 2026 (West: 10-11, 17-18; East: 11-12, 18-19), followed by the Quarter-finals in March (West: 3-4, 10-11; East: 4-5, 11-12) and Semi-finals in April (West: 7 and 14; East: 8 and 15).

The tournament will culminate in a single-leg West-meets-East Final on May 16, 2026.