SIT To Take Statement From UDF Convener Adoor Prakash In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has stepped up its probe and will now take a statement from UDF convener and Congress MP Adoor Prakash.

Prakash is being summoned to clarify his alleged association with the prime accused in the case, Unnikrishnan Potti.

The investigators are seeking greater clarity on the nature of their relationship, including details of a Delhi trip undertaken by Prakash along with Potti.

The SIT is in the process of collecting and verifying information related to this visit and other linked interactions.

When the media approached the Congress MP to find the date he would appear before the SIT, an irritated Prakash said: " I do not know of any such thing, maybe you ( media) would have got the notice, I have not got anything." He then got into his car and drove away.

Pictures of Potti, along with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were shared on social media in a bid to counter the narrative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being seen alongside Potti.

This fresh development comes on the day when Potti and two other accused were handed over to the probe team for a day's questioning on Wednesday.

The investigation team plans to cross-check Potti's testimony with the statement recorded by senior CPI- M legislator and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The SIT has already recorded Surendran's testimony and is now seeking corroboration from Potti on the points raised therein.

The questioning of both the former minister and a senior Congress leader comes amid allegations that they maintained close ties with the prime accused.

Investigators said the focus of the probe is on uncovering the larger conspiracy behind the theft of gold plates linked to Sabarimala.

As part of this effort, the SIT is examining whether individuals with high-level political or institutional connections played any role in facilitating or shielding those involved in the crime.

The investigation team has given enough hints that further questioning and summons could follow as the probe progresses, depending on the evidence and statements recorded in the coming days.

Since the probe began, so far, 10 people, including three top CPI-M leaders, are now in jail.