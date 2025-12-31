Headed For New Year's Eve Party? Know Delhi Traffic Advisory Around Connaught Place, India Gate, Paharganj, Saket Malls

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year celebrations warning motorists against traffic curbs at affected areas. Urging commuters to use public transport and avoid certain locations, the officials instructed motorists to park vehicles only in designated parking areas.

Delhi Traffic Police warned of“strict action against violations such as drunken driving (U/S 185 MVA) over speeding (u/s 112/183 MVA), stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving offenses (U/S 184 MVA).”

In view of the anticipated rush in Connaught Place, Delhi Traffic Police will enforce traffic restrictions at 7:00 PM today. The traffic check will be in place till the conclusion of New Year Eve celebrations.

Vehicular movement along the following routes will be restricted:

.R/A Bengali Market

.North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

.Minto Road – DDU Marg Crossing

.Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk

.R.K. Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg Crossing

.R/A Gole Market

.R/A G.P.O., New Delhi

.Patel Chowk

.Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozeshah Road Crossing

.Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane

.R/A Windsor Place

Traffic restrictions around India Gate

In anticipation of heavy pedestrian movement around India Gate, vehicles will be diverted from the following points:



Q-Point

R/AMLNP

R/A Sunheri Masjid

R/AMar-Janpali

Rajpath Rafi Marg

R/A Windsor Place

R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath

KG Marg-Ferozshah Road

R/A Mandi House

W-Point

Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road

Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road

SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg SBM-Pandara Road

Traffic restrictions around Saket area

Warning against disruption of traffic movement around Press Enclave, Saket and Push Vihar roads, Delhi Traffic police in its advisory said,“In view of New Year celebrations on 31.12,2025 and 01.01.2026 at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall, traffic diversions will be implemented in the adjoining areas of Saket.” The traffic restrictions around Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will be enforced at 12 noon while the diversions take effect at 2:00 PM today on both days.



From Sheikh Sarai Red Light take Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg route

From Asian Market Red Light take MB Road route. From PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light take Sri Aurobindo Marg route.

Diversion points

“All median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani shall remain closed," Delhi Traffic Police said.

Announcing traffic restrictions around Paharganj area in view of heavy rush of devotees at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on the occasion of New Year, Delhi traffic police urged commuters“to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours, use alternate routes and follow traffic signage and directions of traffic personnel.” The traffic curbs will remain intact till 1 January.



DBG road New Rohtak Road

Alternate routes:

Security arrangements across the national capital have been beefed up to prevent untoward incidents and manage crowds. Delhi Police has deployed nearly 3,000 personnel and added more than 50 checkpoints across the city to curb traffic violations.

"As every year, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for this New Year. We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations," ANI quoted Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain as saying.

Elaborating on extensive deployments across Delhi, he said that around 60 party zones have been identified, including popular markets, malls and nightlife hubs. The police will conduct checks for drunk driving using breath analysers.