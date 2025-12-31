403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia to prioritize US in Ukraine settlement talks after alleged attack
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday stated that Russia will continue negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, but in light of the alleged attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence, it will now primarily engage with the United States.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov described the incident as a “terrorist act aimed at derailing the negotiation process.” He referenced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Christmas address, claiming that Zelenskyy’s remarks—wishing death on an unnamed individual—were directed at Putin. Peskov further asserted that the attack was intended to undermine US President Donald Trump’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Despite these developments, Peskov emphasized that confidential dialogue between Putin and Trump continues uninterrupted. “The presidents maintain a confidential nature of dialogue and continue to talk,” he said.
He warned that the attack would result in a hardening of Russia’s negotiating stance while also noting that Russian forces “know how, with what, and when to respond” militarily. When pressed for specifics, Peskov declined to elaborate publicly on Russia’s planned measures.
Peskov also criticized Zelenskyy and Western media outlets for attempting to cast doubt on the incident, calling such claims “insane.” He asserted that Western media were complicit in narratives that sought to deny the attack occurred.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha rejected any involvement by Kyiv and demanded evidence, stating, “Almost a day has passed, and Russia still hasn't provided any credible evidence to support its accusations. And it won't. Because there isn't any.” Sybiha criticized countries such as the UAE, India, and Pakistan for expressing concern over what he described as a fabricated attack, suggesting that reactions would differ if Russia had targeted Ukrainian sites.
Peskov responded, saying that evidence is unnecessary if the alleged drone raid was successfully intercepted by Russian air defenses. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Monday that 91 UAVs targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region on December 29, all of which were destroyed, with no casualties or damage reported. Zelenskyy dismissed these claims on social media, asserting they were intended to “undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts” with Trump and to justify further Russian attacks on Ukraine.
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted that Putin informed Trump of the attack, which occurred shortly after the US–Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, warning that it would not go unanswered. Putin also reportedly indicated that Russia’s position in Ukraine settlement talks would be reconsidered.
On another matter, Peskov stated that Russia continues to maintain constructive relations with Iran and is contributing to easing regional tensions, responding to Trump’s comments on potential action against Tehran should its nuclear program resume.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov described the incident as a “terrorist act aimed at derailing the negotiation process.” He referenced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Christmas address, claiming that Zelenskyy’s remarks—wishing death on an unnamed individual—were directed at Putin. Peskov further asserted that the attack was intended to undermine US President Donald Trump’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Despite these developments, Peskov emphasized that confidential dialogue between Putin and Trump continues uninterrupted. “The presidents maintain a confidential nature of dialogue and continue to talk,” he said.
He warned that the attack would result in a hardening of Russia’s negotiating stance while also noting that Russian forces “know how, with what, and when to respond” militarily. When pressed for specifics, Peskov declined to elaborate publicly on Russia’s planned measures.
Peskov also criticized Zelenskyy and Western media outlets for attempting to cast doubt on the incident, calling such claims “insane.” He asserted that Western media were complicit in narratives that sought to deny the attack occurred.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha rejected any involvement by Kyiv and demanded evidence, stating, “Almost a day has passed, and Russia still hasn't provided any credible evidence to support its accusations. And it won't. Because there isn't any.” Sybiha criticized countries such as the UAE, India, and Pakistan for expressing concern over what he described as a fabricated attack, suggesting that reactions would differ if Russia had targeted Ukrainian sites.
Peskov responded, saying that evidence is unnecessary if the alleged drone raid was successfully intercepted by Russian air defenses. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Monday that 91 UAVs targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region on December 29, all of which were destroyed, with no casualties or damage reported. Zelenskyy dismissed these claims on social media, asserting they were intended to “undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts” with Trump and to justify further Russian attacks on Ukraine.
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted that Putin informed Trump of the attack, which occurred shortly after the US–Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, warning that it would not go unanswered. Putin also reportedly indicated that Russia’s position in Ukraine settlement talks would be reconsidered.
On another matter, Peskov stated that Russia continues to maintain constructive relations with Iran and is contributing to easing regional tensions, responding to Trump’s comments on potential action against Tehran should its nuclear program resume.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment