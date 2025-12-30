UAE To Promote Content Creation As Full-Time Career, Grow Number Of Influencers

The UAE is seeking to increase the number of full-time content creators as the global content creation economy continues to expand, with its value projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2033, officials said at a press conference held ahead of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Speaking on Tuesday, 30 December, Saeed AlEter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said the focus is shifting towards making content creation a full-fledged profession and enabling more creators to treat it as a sustainable, full-time career.

He noted that while nearly 48 per cent of content creators worldwide have their platform as their full-time job, the UAE is aiming to grow its own base of professional creators as the sector matures.

Al Eter said the next phase of growth is not only economic, but values-driven, with an emphasis on humanitarian, community, and positive social impact. He added that creators are increasingly viewed as independent brands, making it essential to equip them with tools, partnerships, and platforms that allow their digital influence to translate into meaningful real-world outcomes.

The comments were made ahead of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which will take place from January 9 to 11, 2026.

The summit will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and will run across multiple venues in Dubai, including Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme“Content for Good”.

Al Eter said the summit has grown significantly since its launch, with the combined following of participating speakers increasing from one billion in its inaugural edition to 3.5 billion in the fourth edition. He added that the global creator economy is among the fastest-growing sectors, with more than 200 million content creators worldwide.

The interactive agenda will feature more than 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, fireside chats, and workshops, delivered by over 500 speakers and experts, including more than 150 CEOs. Topics will cover areas such as education, financial literacy, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies.

As part of efforts to promote positive impact, the summit has partnered with major digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and Meta. One initiative, launched in collaboration with TikTok, focused on educational content and attracted more than 610,000 participants, resulting in over 320,000 videos and 1.8 billion views.

Al Eter also highlighted the launch of the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign in partnership with global content creator MrBeast, which has already inspired more than 170,000 acts of kindness worldwide, generating over 100 million views within three weeks. The top ten creators will be selected to collaborate on humanitarian projects supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Varkey Foundation.

Another key focus of the summit will be the integration of artificial intelligence into content creation. In partnership with Google Gemini, the summit launched the AI Film Award, offering a $1-million prize. The competition received more than 30,000 submissions from 116 countries, with shortlisted films set to be showcased during the event.

The summit is expected to host more than 15,000 creators and influencers from the region and beyond, as organisers seek to position the UAE as a global hub for the creator economy while encouraging content that delivers tangible social and humanitarian outcomes.