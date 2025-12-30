tZERO to Support On-Chain Custody and Settlement With Self-Hosted Wallets as It Drives Towards Sovereign and Self-Regulating Technology-Based Financial Services Ecosystem

tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

NEW YORK, NY - December 30, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. This capability marks another critical step in tZERO's convergence strategy, offering an additional bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem for its customers and API partners. With the ability to support integrated self-hosted wallets, tZERO can enable customers to interact with tZERO's regulated ATS without relinquishing control of their private keys or assets to middleman custody. As one of only two broker-dealers who have been custodying securities directly on-chain in its own wallets, tZERO will continue to offer omnibus or individual wallet custody alongside self-hosted wallet connectivity for those investors who prefer broker-dealer custody for operational, regulatory or other reasons. "We are fast becoming the connective tissue for market participants across all vectors of Web3," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "By enabling custody and settlement via self-hosted wallets, we are providing the optionality that the market demands while pointing at the end state of this revolution - compliant and transparent marketplaces that rely on self-regulating technology and asset sovereignty to deliver a cross-asset, cross-border and cross-protocol, AI-enabled investing experience. Of course, these services will be available to our institutional API partners who elect to use tZERO's leading infrastructure versus building their own, which is an inversely operational lift for many even in a more permissive regulatory climate. tZERO is opening up new pathways to DeFi connectivity and interoperability for the marketplace." A central pillar of this forthcoming feature is custodial optionality. tZERO's brokerage platform can now support a hybrid approach for custody, recognizing that different market participants have varying preferences. Customers will have the option to directly custody their own assets on-chain using self-hosted wallets or broker-dealer custody, allowing for seamless movement between TradFi and the decentralized ecosystem. "With this new capability, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to advancing innovation in a responsible manner, while working with regulators," added Vanessa Savino, Chief Legal Officer of tZERO. "Regulatory clearance to be interoperable with user self-hosted wallets promotes crypto asset programmability, portability, and transparency in our brokerage ecosystem." tZERO plans to integrate key management and wallet infrastructure providers in the first half of 2026 to support secure, compliant settlement workflows involving self-hosted wallets. Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for digital securities. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be“securities” as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA) - and in particular, digital asset securities that are“investment contracts” under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of“securities” - and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.[2] [3] [4] About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. View the original release on

