MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Electric Control Panel Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $219 billion by 2029, with Electric Control Panel market to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,240 billion by 2029, the Electric Control Panel market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Electric Control Panel Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the electric control panel market in 2029, valued at $3,433 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,480 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of the power generation industry and expansion of water and wastewater treatment plants.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Electric Control Panel Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the electric control panel market in 2029, valued at $1,895 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,353 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of water and wastewater treatment plants and growth of the power generation industry.

Request a free sample of the Electric Control Panel Market report



What will be Largest Segment in the Electric Control Panel Market in 2029?

The electric control panel market is by type into low tension, medium tension, and high tension. The medium tension market will be the largest segment of the electric control panel market segmented by type, accounting for 45% or $3,618 million of the total in 2029. The medium tension market will be supported by its capacity to handle moderate voltage levels, growing industrial automation, increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, rising investments in infrastructure development, the need for reliable and stable power supply, the expansion of renewable energy projects, and the implementation of smart grid systems. Medium tension (MT) electric control panels enable the efficient management and distribution of electrical power at voltage levels typically ranging from 1kV to 36kV. These panels are crucial for controlling and protecting medium voltage electrical circuits in industries, commercial buildings, and power distribution networks.

The electric control panel market is segmented by form into open and enclosed. The enclosed market will be the largest segment of the electric control panel market segmented by form, accounting for 72% or $5,754 million of the total in 2029. The enclosed market will be supported by its enhanced safety features, ability to protect electrical components from dust, moisture, and external environmental factors, compliance with stringent industry standards, ease of installation and maintenance, increased demand for compact and durable designs, growing adoption in hazardous environments such as chemical and manufacturing plants, and the need for improved system organization and protection against electrical faults.

The electric control panel market is segmented by industry into manufacturing, food and beverages, chemical, automotive, power, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, aerospace and defence and other industries. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the electric control panel market segmented by industry, accounting for 27% or $2,187 million of the total in 2029. The manufacturing market will be supported by increasing industrial automation, growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, adoption of smart grid technologies, rise in infrastructure development, advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) integration, regulatory compliance for safety standards, and the need for customized control panels for specific applications.

What is the expected CAGR for the Electric Control Panel Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the electric control panel market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Electric Control Panel Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global electric control panel market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial automation, electrical safety, and manufacturing efficiency worldwide.

Expansion Of Water And Wastewater Treatment Plants - The expansion of water and wastewater treatment plants will become a key driver of growth in the electric control panel market by 2029. Water and wastewater treatment plants involve complex processes like filtration, dosing, and pumping that require precise coordination. Electric control panels automate and monitor these operations, ensuring efficiency and compliance with regulations. With programmable logic controller (PLC), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) integration, they enable real-time and remote management of equipment, reducing downtime and improving responsiveness. They also support energy efficiency by controlling components such as variable frequency drive (VFDs), helping lower power consumption in energy-intensive tasks like pumping. This enhances overall operational performance and reduces costs. As a result, the expansion of water and wastewater treatment plants is anticipated to contributing to a 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of The Power Generation Industry- The growth of the power generation industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electric control panel market by 2029. The power generation sector drives strong demand for electric control panels, which are essential for controlling turbines, generators, transformers, and switchgear across fossil, nuclear, hydro, solar, and wind plants. Rising investments in renewable energy, especially solar and wind, necessitate advanced panels for power management and safety. Grid modernization and the adoption of smart grids further boost demand, as utilities require real-time control for voltage regulation and load balancing. Additionally, the automation of power infrastructure relies heavily on control panels for remote monitoring, operational efficiency, and fault detection. Consequently, the growth of the power generation industry is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Data Centres-The expansion of data centres as a major factor driving the expansion of the electric control panel market by 2029. Data centers require vast amounts of electricity to operate servers, cooling, and networking systems, making electric control panels vital for safe and efficient power distribution. These panels support critical functions like managing backup systems (UPS, generators) to ensure 24/7 uptime and automate real-time monitoring, load balancing, and fault detection using PLCs and sensors. As data centres scale from hyperscale to edge models, the demand for customized, scalable control panel solutions continues to rise, enhancing reliability and adaptability. Consequently, expansion of data centres is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favourable Government Initiatives- The favourable government initiatives will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electric control panel market by 2029. Government initiatives are boosting domestic manufacturing and automation, driving demand for electric control panels in smart machinery. Policies supporting solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects drive demand for electric control panels in power generation, transmission, and distribution. Additionally, smart city projects involving automated infrastructure rely heavily on such panels. Support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through subsidies and incentives further encourages adoption of automation, benefiting the electric control panel market. Consequently, the favourable government initiatives are projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Electric Control Panel Market report here:



What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Electric Control Panel Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the enclosed electric control panels market, the medium tension electric control panel market, and the electric control panels for manufacturing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising industrial automation demand, modernization of electrical infrastructure, and the need for safer, more efficient power distribution and machine control systems. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of intelligent, digitally integrated control panels that enable real-time monitoring, enhanced electrical protection, and optimized operational performance across manufacturing, utilities, and process industries, fuelling transformative growth within the broader electrical control and automation ecosystem.

The enclosed electric control panels market is projected to grow by $1,617 million, the medium tension electric control panel market by $967 million, and the electric control panels for manufacturing market by $619 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:..."