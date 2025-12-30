Why Did CETX Shares Soar Over 27% Today?



The company sold about 888,889 shares, including prefunded warrants, to a single institutional investor at a purchase price of $2.25 per share.

The transaction is expected to close around Dec. 30, 2025. Cemtrex will use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential acquisitions.

Shares of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) rallied over 23% on Tuesday after the company announced a registered direct offering valued at $2 million.

The company said that it has sold about 888,889 shares, including prefunded warrants to a single institutional investor at a purchase price of $2.25 per share.

Cemtrex said it expects the transaction to close around Dec. 30, 2025, and will use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential acquisitions.

Financial Updates

On December 29, Cemtrex updated its full-year financial results for 2025. The company reported revenue of $76.5 million, a 14% increase from $66.9 million in the previous year.

Cemtrex's security segment revenues grew 20%, reaching $38.4 million compared to $31 million in FY 2024. In addition, the company reduced its outstanding debt by about $7.8 million in the year and improved liquidity by about $9 million.

“Importantly, these results were achieved while we were actively investing in capital markets initiatives to restore liquidity and flexibility. As certain of those activities and other expenses are not expected to recur, we expect further improvement in core operating performance going forward,” said Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil.

The company also announced two other registered direct offerings this month-one on December 23 at a purchase price of $2.50 per share, raising $2 million, and another on December 11 at a purchase price of $3 per share, with gross proceeds of $2 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CETX shares jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' territory over the past day, while message volume was 'high' at the time of writing.

Shares of CETX have lost over 94% of their value in the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<