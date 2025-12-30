Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elea Data Centers Appoints Ana Franco As International Business Director


2025-12-30 03:15:57
(MENAFN- GetNews) Elea Data Centers is pleased to welcome Ana Franco as International Business Director, further strengthening the company's global engagement as demand for AI-ready solutions from hyperscale customers continues to accelerate.

With more than a decade of experience across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, Ana brings strong industry insight and a proven track record in international collaboration, commercial strategy, and customer engagement. She will report to Elena Winters, Vice President of International Business, and will play a key role in supporting Elea's relationships with global hyperscalers and large international enterprises seeking scalable, sustainable AI infrastructure in Brazil.

Her appointment also strengthens one of Elea's most distinctive attributes: a leadership structure where women represent 33% of executive and senior leadership roles across the organization. This reflects Elea's commitment to inclusive growth, diversity of perspectives, and building a resilient digital infrastructure platform prepared for the future.

We are excited to welcome Ana to Elea as we continue expanding our global AI platform and advancing the next era of sustainable, large-scale digital infrastructure.

