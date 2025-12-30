Mukesh Ambani Vs Gautam Adani: Who Added More Wealth In 2025? Meet Bloomberg Billionaires Of India

The list of India's richest who gained the most wealth in 2025 is out. What's Ambani's rank? Who topped the list released by Bloomberg Billionaires? How much wealth did Ambani and Adani gain this year?

As 2025 ends, the Bloomberg Billionaires list is out. It reveals how the year was for top businessmen and who gained the most wealth, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Mukesh Ambani has gained the most wealth among India's rich and businessmen in 2025. In 2025, $16.50 billion was added to his treasury, which is 1,48,147.75 crore in Indian Rupees.

Lakshmi Mittal, who built a steel empire, earned a lot this year. He increased his wealth by $12 billion, bringing his total assets to $31 billion. Mittal is 70th on the world's richest list.

Bharti Airtel chief Sunil Mittal's assets have also seen a huge rise. In 2025, his assets increased by $6 billion. This year, Bharti Airtel shares rose by 31%, bringing his total assets to $29 billion.

Sunil Mittal's assets also increase

Gautam Adani is a rich Indian businessman. There's always tough competition for the top spot between him and Mukesh Ambani. In 2025, his wealth increased by $5.9 billion, bringing his total assets to $84 billion.

Adani's assets did not see the expected increase