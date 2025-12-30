403
Ukrainian Prosecutors Uncover Electricity Theft Scheme
(MENAFN) Ukrainian prosecutors have revealed a fraudulent operation that siphoned off electricity worth millions of dollars from the state-owned energy company Ukrenergo.
In a statement issued Monday, the Prosecutor General’s Office explained that officials at a private enterprise signed a supply contract without any intention of paying for the electricity consumed.
The supplier allegedly bypassed standard market procedures, exploiting technical “imbalances” in Ukrenergo’s national grid and failing to settle payments. This manipulation resulted in losses of 168 million hryvnia (around $4 million) and the illegal diversion of more than 82,000 MWh of electricity.
The scheme reportedly involved internal complicity. A senior Ukrenergo official responsible for oversight is accused of “deliberately” neglecting to enforce required sanctions, thereby enabling the theft to persist.
Prosecutors confirmed that all three suspects have been formally notified of suspicion, with key evidence seized from their residences.
This revelation comes amid a wave of high-profile corruption scandals in Ukraine. Just last month, anti-corruption agencies exposed another scheme allegedly tied to President Vladimir Zelensky’s longtime associate, Timur Mindich, at the nuclear operator Energoatom.
Authorities claim the businessman orchestrated a $100 million kickback operation in the energy sector, which relies heavily on Western financial support. The investigation prompted the resignations of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, along with several senior officials.
