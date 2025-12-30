403
Egypt requests session to reject Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday called for an emergency session of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council to oppose Israel’s recognition of Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.
Addressing a virtual ministerial meeting of the council, Abdelatty described Israel’s move as a “flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.” He warned that the recognition undermines the foundations of regional and international peace and security, particularly in the Horn of Africa.
Abdelatty urged the council to convene urgently to reaffirm Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to reject unilateral actions that threaten stability at both regional and global levels.
His remarks follow a statement issued Sunday by the Arab League, which called on the UN Security Council to take a firm stance against Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. The pan-Arab body, meeting in Cairo at Somalia’s request, stressed Mogadishu’s right to defend its territory and rejected any measures stemming from the recognition.
Israel on Friday became the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, prompting widespread condemnation from Türkiye—a close ally of Somalia—as well as from countries across Africa and the Middle East. The move has triggered growing international backlash, with critics warning it sets a dangerous precedent and violates international law.
Somalia reiterated on Friday that its commitment to sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity is absolute and non-negotiable.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated as a de facto autonomous administrative, political, and security entity. However, it has failed to secure international recognition, while Somalia’s federal government continues to view the region as an integral part of its territory.
