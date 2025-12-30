403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tunisia, Saudi Arabia Seal Five Major Bilateral Pacts
(MENAFN) Tunisia and Saudi Arabia finalized five bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding spanning multiple strategic sectors on Sunday, media reported.
The partnership documents were executed at the opening day of the 12th Tunisian-Saudi Joint Committee session in Riyadh, a two-day conference that launched Sunday, the Tunisian state news agency confirmed.
Among the signed instruments was a bilateral accord addressing customs cooperation and reciprocal assistance. A separate understanding focused on postal sector collaboration between the North African nation and the Gulf kingdom.
Mining sector partnership also featured prominently, with Tunisia's Industry, Energy and Mines Ministry and Saudi Arabia's Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry formalizing a cooperation memorandum.
Broadcasting collaboration received attention through a memorandum linking Tunisia's state radio and television entities with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. Additionally, an executive framework for journalistic cooperation and information sharing was established between Tunis Afrique Presse and the Saudi Press Agency.
Speaking at the session's margins, Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh characterized the gathering as "a new step in strengthening the legal framework governing relations between the two countries."
Abdelhafidh revealed that negotiators committed to advancing supplementary agreements while scheduling Monday consultations between business community delegates from both nations.
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef described the joint committee as an "opportunity to take important steps to enhance trade, economic and investment cooperation."
Al-Khorayef emphasized "significant opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly under Saudi Vision 2030," noting that "both sides are working to increase the level of joint investments."
The ministerial duo is jointly chairing both the committee session and the concurrent Tunisian-Saudi Economic Forum, designed to identify commercial prospects and deepen bilateral economic ties.
The partnership documents were executed at the opening day of the 12th Tunisian-Saudi Joint Committee session in Riyadh, a two-day conference that launched Sunday, the Tunisian state news agency confirmed.
Among the signed instruments was a bilateral accord addressing customs cooperation and reciprocal assistance. A separate understanding focused on postal sector collaboration between the North African nation and the Gulf kingdom.
Mining sector partnership also featured prominently, with Tunisia's Industry, Energy and Mines Ministry and Saudi Arabia's Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry formalizing a cooperation memorandum.
Broadcasting collaboration received attention through a memorandum linking Tunisia's state radio and television entities with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. Additionally, an executive framework for journalistic cooperation and information sharing was established between Tunis Afrique Presse and the Saudi Press Agency.
Speaking at the session's margins, Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh characterized the gathering as "a new step in strengthening the legal framework governing relations between the two countries."
Abdelhafidh revealed that negotiators committed to advancing supplementary agreements while scheduling Monday consultations between business community delegates from both nations.
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef described the joint committee as an "opportunity to take important steps to enhance trade, economic and investment cooperation."
Al-Khorayef emphasized "significant opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly under Saudi Vision 2030," noting that "both sides are working to increase the level of joint investments."
The ministerial duo is jointly chairing both the committee session and the concurrent Tunisian-Saudi Economic Forum, designed to identify commercial prospects and deepen bilateral economic ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment