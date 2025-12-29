Trainsec Academy Announces Official Release Of EDR Internals: Research & Development Course

MENAFN - GetNews)



TrainSec Academy Releases the EDR Internals: Research and Development Course to Students After Sold-Out Debut

TrainSec Academy has officially released its advanced course, EDR Internals: Research and Development, making it available to students of the TrainSec platform following a completely sold-out initial session. The first release of the course drew significant interest from security professionals worldwide, filling all available spots and confirming the strong demand for deep, practical training focused on modern Endpoint Detection and Response technologies.

A Deep Technical Course on How EDRs Really Work

EDR Internals: Research and Development is a highly technical, hands-on course designed to provide a clear and accurate understanding of how modern EDR solutions are built, how they operate inside the Windows operating system, and how they can be researched and evaluated at a low level. The course goes far beyond high-level explanations or vendor-oriented perspectives, focusing instead on real implementation details and research methodologies.

Students explore the internal architecture of EDR systems, including user-mode and kernel-mode components, telemetry collection mechanisms, callback and filtering technologies, and detection logic. The training emphasizes practical research techniques, allowing students to observe, analyze, and understand EDR behavior in controlled lab environments. The material presented in the course is based on original research and real-world experience and is not available in public documentation or other training programs.

Course Content Not Available Anywhere Else

The course syllabus covers a wide range of advanced topics, including EDR design principles, kernel callbacks, minifilters, behavioral detection mechanisms, telemetry pipelines, and response workflows. Students gain insight into how EDR engines make decisions, how signals are collected and processed, and how protection mechanisms are implemented at the operating system level.

A key focus of the course is teaching a structured research and development mindset. Rather than providing isolated techniques, the training shows how to approach EDR analysis methodically, enabling students to understand new products and technologies independently. This combination of depth, accuracy, and practical applicability makes the course unique in the cybersecurity training landscape.

Led by Practitioners Who Build and Break EDRs

The course is led by Pavel Yosifovich and Uriel Kosayev, two experts with extensive experience in Windows internals, kernel development, and advanced security research.

Pavel Yosifovich is a globally recognized authority on Windows internals and operating system architecture, with decades of experience in kernel-mode development, debugging, and low-level system analysis. His work has shaped how professionals understand and interact with Windows at its deepest levels.

Uriel Kosayev is an advanced security researcher with a strong focus on offensive security, malware analysis, and EDR research. His work involves hands-on analysis of real-world EDR solutions, studying their detection logic, telemetry collection, and defensive mechanisms in practical environments.

Together, they bring a rare combination of deep theoretical knowledge and real-world practice. They do not merely explain how EDRs function. They actively research, design, analyze, and break them as part of their professional work.

Previously Sold Out and Now Available to TrainSec Students

The initial release of EDR Internals: Research and Development sold out completely, reflecting the strong interest from professionals seeking advanced insight into modern detection technologies. The course is now available again exclusively to students of TrainSec Academy.

The training is offered with company pricing for enterprise teams. In addition, TrainSec is offering a special student discount for individual learners, reducing the price by up to 30 percent for eligible students, freelancers, and independent professionals.

TrainSec Academy and Its Global Security Community

TrainSec Academy is more than a training platform. It hosts one of the largest and most active online communities focused on both offensive and defensive cybersecurity.

The TrainSec community includes red team operators, blue team engineers, malware analysts, detection engineers, and Windows internals specialists from around the world. Students actively engage in technical discussions, share research findings, and collaborate on real-world challenges, often continuing the learning process long after completing a course.

For participants in the EDR Internals course, this community provides ongoing access to expert discussions, peer feedback, and direct interaction with instructors and fellow professionals working at the cutting edge of cybersecurity research.

Learn More and Watch the Preview Content

Security professionals interested in understanding how modern EDR solutions truly operate are encouraged to explore the course details and watch the available preview videos. The previews provide insight into the technical depth, structure, and teaching approach behind EDR Internals: Research and Development.

Additional information about the course, including the full syllabus and preview materials, is available on the TrainSec Academy website.