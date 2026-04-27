Tommy Miah's Baronthi Gram Introduces Rural Women-Led Craft House Initiative

Dhaka: Tommy Miah's Baronthi Gram, a rural eco-village and social enterprise based in Moulvibazar, has introduced its Craft House program, a women-led artisan production model designed to support rural livelihoods and promote the country's heritage craft economy.

The initiative was launched through a unveiling ceremony on April 26 at Tommy Miah's Hospitality Management Institute in the capital.

Farzana Khan, Deputy Managing Director of SME Foundation, Bangladesh, and acclaimed singer Mehreen Mahmud attended the occasion along with globally renowned chef Tommy Miah and other distinguished guests.

At the launch event, a curated collection of 18 handcrafted lifestyle products, produced by rural women artisans from Moulvibazar and surrounding communities, was unveiled. The range includes pot hangers, key rings, footwear, and eco-friendly heritage craft items.

In her remarks, Farzana Khan said demand for handicraft items is growing worldwide, while many Bangladeshi women are crafting aesthetically pleasing and high-quality products. But lack of proper networking and marketing efforts impedes their offerings from reaching mainstream markets.

She expressed optimism that initiatives like Craft House could bridge this gap and foster women's entrepreneurship across the country, which remains one of the key priorities of the SME Foundation.







The Craft House aims to connect rural production with structured cultural and commercial platforms, enabling women artisans to generate sustainable income through skills-based enterprise while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Singer Mehreen Mahmud is associated with the cultural visibility of the initiative and supporting awareness of rural creative enterprise and women's empowerment through cultural engagement.

Tommy Miah said the eco-village destination, Baronthi Gram, will integrate crafts, culture, hospitality, and community enterprise. The wider development includes a convention center, café spaces, lakeside experiences, eco-cottages, and artisan tourism infrastructure.

Officials expect the project will generate over 500 jobs in phases and contribute to rural employment, skills development, and long-term community economic growth.

The Craft House represents the first phase of a broader vision to establish a sustainable rural creative economy connecting artisans, cultural identity, and tourism experiences. A series of further updates and development milestones will be announced in the coming months ahead of the official launch of Baronthi Gram in September.

V