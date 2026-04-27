Holiday Inn Dhaka Brings Global Flavors To Diners
Dhaka: Attitude has introduced a themed dinner buffet titled“Taste the World,” offering guests a wide-ranging culinary experience inspired by international cuisines.
Available from Sunday to Wednesday, the buffet features a diverse spread blending Eastern spices and Western classics, designed to give diners a global dining experience in a single setting.
The dinner runs from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm and is priced at BDT 5,555 per person. Guests can also take advantage of a special Buy One Get Two (B1G2) offer available through selected bank cards.
The initiative is aimed at attracting food enthusiasts and families looking for a multi-cuisine dining experience in the capital.
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